Facts

12:16 13.01.2022

Residents of eastern Ukraine should be able to meet, support each other - ICRC

1 min read
Residents of eastern Ukraine should be able to meet, support each other - ICRC

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) notes the importance of providing opportunities for meetings for residents of eastern Ukraine, whose relatives live on opposite sides of the disengagement line.

"Civilians and infrastructure ensuring the delivery of essential services must be spared, families must be able to see and support each other, and detainees must be treated humanely," ICRC Director of Operations Dominik Stillhart said in a statement, released by the ICRC's press office on Thursday.

He said that this is required by the rules of international humanitarian law applicable to all armed conflicts.

The ICRC representative noted that Ukraine was once again in the center of media attention, "but it never stopped being one for the people suffering through the fighting."

"We support hundreds of thousands of people living close to the line of contact who regularly suffer from disrupted access to medical care, food, water, heating and electricity, but also to education, social services and livelihood opportunities," the statement said.

Stillhart noted that thousands of civilians and participants in the fighting were killed, injured, detained or separated from their families, and hundreds of people are still looking for missing loved ones.

Tags: #icrc
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:50 04.12.2021
ICRC transfers over 314 tonnes of humanitarian aid to occupied territories - JFO HQ

ICRC transfers over 314 tonnes of humanitarian aid to occupied territories - JFO HQ

16:52 21.10.2021
Ukraine ready to admit ICRC to Russian fighter Kosyak – MFA

Ukraine ready to admit ICRC to Russian fighter Kosyak – MFA

15:34 25.09.2021
Three trucks with humanitarian aid from ICRC enter ORDLO

Three trucks with humanitarian aid from ICRC enter ORDLO

15:28 24.07.2021
ICRC transfers almost 76 tonnes of humanitarian aid to occupied territories – Border Guard Service

ICRC transfers almost 76 tonnes of humanitarian aid to occupied territories – Border Guard Service

14:01 04.02.2021
ICRC head in Ukraine warns against politicizing vaccination subject in Ukraine

ICRC head in Ukraine warns against politicizing vaccination subject in Ukraine

11:51 17.12.2020
Germany to allocate EUR 2 mln for ICRC work in Donbas – embassy

Germany to allocate EUR 2 mln for ICRC work in Donbas – embassy

16:27 16.11.2020
Construction of emergency aid department starts in Bakhmut at expense of ICRC

Construction of emergency aid department starts in Bakhmut at expense of ICRC

16:02 03.11.2020
Zelensky asks ICRC President for assistance in obtaining lists of people for 'all for all' exchange

Zelensky asks ICRC President for assistance in obtaining lists of people for 'all for all' exchange

16:59 13.08.2020
ICRC, UNHCR send over 100 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Ukraine's occupied territories – border guard service

ICRC, UNHCR send over 100 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Ukraine's occupied territories – border guard service

16:33 01.07.2020
ICRC to help with overcoming consequences of water flooding in Ukraine's west – deputy PM

ICRC to help with overcoming consequences of water flooding in Ukraine's west – deputy PM

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kuleba: OSCE voices consolidated intl support for Ukraine in context of Russia's aggression

Court orders to seize 100% shares of Bilshovyk plant sold by SPF – SBI

Ukraine registers 10,202 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Russia does not promise de-escalation, neither state that it would not follow - US Under Secretary of State

NATO reaffirms Russia's open door policy – Stoltenberg

LATEST

Kuleba: OSCE voices consolidated intl support for Ukraine in context of Russia's aggression

Borrell hopes for speedy decision on EU's training for Ukrainian army commanders

Saakashvili complains that treatment in military hospital undermined his health further

Air traffic in Ukraine's airspace in 2021 reaches almost 70% of pre-COVID 2019 volumes

Court orders to seize 100% shares of Bilshovyk plant sold by SPF – SBI

Ukraine registers 10,202 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Kuleba denies information about his possible appointment to post of head of Kyiv City State Administration

Zelensky instructs to expand restrictions on oligarchs outside of Ukraine – Minister of Justice

Embassy confirms that Germany does not simplify entry conditions for Ukrainians

Stoltenberg: Ukraine is not threat to Russia, but Russia to Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD