Ukraine asks friends in U.S. Senate to support Protecting Europe's Energy Security Implementation Act – Zelensky

Ukraine is asking all of its friends in the US Senate to support S.3436 - Protecting Europe's Energy Security Implementation Act on the introduction of sanctions against Nord Stream 2, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"I thank U.S. Senators Chuck Schumer (Democrat) and Ted Cruz (Republican) for agreeing on a vote to stop Russia's Nord Stream 2. Ukraine asks all its friends in the U.S. Senate to vote for S.3436 Protecting Europe's Energy Security Implementation Act," Zelensky wrote on his Twitter page on Saturday.