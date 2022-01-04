Facts

14:29 04.01.2022

Ukraine introduces COVID-19 vaccine booster dose for people over 60 – Liashko

Ukraine introduces a booster dose of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine for people over 60.

According to Health Minister Viktor Liashko, he signed a relevant order on the recommendation of the National Immunization Technical Advisory Group.

"We have authorized a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine for people over 60 years old, regardless of which vaccine they received. The elderly will be able to receive a booster dose at least six months after the second," he said.

Liashko said that people over 60 years old will be able to receive a booster dose in six months from the date of the second COVID-19 vaccination. The optimal period is from six to nine months.

The preference will be given to m-RNA vaccines, Moderna or Comirnaty/Pfizer, regardless of which vaccine the person was vaccinated with. Thus, if the first two vaccinations were given with the CoronaVac vaccine, then the booster dose is recommended for the Comirnaty/Pfizer vaccine.

In the absence of m-RNA vaccines, the booster dose can be given with another vaccine, according to the regimens permitted in Ukraine.

After receiving the booster dose, the validity of the COVID certificate will be extended.

