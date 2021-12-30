Kyiv's court opens proceedings on suit of fugitive President Yanukovych against Rada regarding recognition of fact of his self-removal from office in 2014

The District Administrative Court of the city of Kyiv has opened proceedings on the claim of Viktor Yanukovych against the Verkhovna Rada in a dispute over the recognition of the fact of his self-removal from the exercise of the constitutional powers of the President of Ukraine, representative of the Rada in the Constitutional Court Olha Sovhyria has said.

"The plaintiff asks to establish that the Verkhovna Rada has no competence (authority) to adopt acts of self-removal of the President of Ukraine," Sovhyria wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

She noted that the court scheduled the consideration of the case with the summons of the parties at 10:15 on February 16, 2022.

"The court ruling says that the address for correspondence with the plaintiff is the city of Rostov-on-Don (Russian Federation)," Sovhyria said.