Ukraine would gain from Nord Stream 2 launch due to reduction of spot prices – Putin

Ukraine would gain from the launch of Nord Stream 2 due to the reduction of prices on the European spot market, where the country buys gas, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a joint meeting of the State Council and the presidential Science and Education Council on Friday.

"As for Nord Stream 2, it's also stupid for those who are preventing this system from working, as extra gas volumes coming to the European market would definitely reduce the prices on exchanges, the spot [prices]," the president said.

"And because many countries, by the way, including Ukraine, which depend on the spot today (it was their own choice, they don't want to buy from us directly), the price would decrease for them, and considerably. It's just that they are sawing off the branch on which they are sitting. It's surprising, but ok, it's their choice. We didn't decide that, they decided it," Putin said.

The issue of Nord Stream 2 was brought up in the meeting by deputy Vladimir Zhirinovsky. "Look at what's happening with gas. They are not opening Nord Stream 2 to us, and now they are going to freeze... One out of every three kitchens in Germany uses Russian gas. They are only hurting themselves," he said.