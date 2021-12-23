Facts

15:26 23.12.2021

Supreme Court summons Zelensky as respondent in Poroshenko's lawsuit

The Ukrainian Supreme Court has summoned President Volodymyr Zelensky to testify as a respondent in hearings of former President Petro Poroshenko's administrative lawsuit on February 28, 2022, the court told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The president has been summoned as a respondent to a hearing on February 28 on Poroshenko's administrative lawsuit against the president [concerning recordings publicized by the bihus.info investigative journalism project]," the source said.

