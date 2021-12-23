SBI to analyze Poroshenko's failure to appear at bureau for legal proceedings – communications adviser

The State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) will analyze the failure of fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko to appear on Thursday for procedural actions due to the suspicion in the case of coal supplies from the occupied territory, and will take a relevant decision, SBI communications adviser Tetiana Sapian said.

"At 10.00 on December 23, we expected the appearance of Poroshenko. But he did not appear, this fact was recorded... Poroshenko was expected, lawyers and their presence were not envisaged," Sapian told reporters on Thursday.

"Investigators analyzed the video materials (Poroshenko's video statement) and they were included in the criminal proceedings. We have information that Poroshenko did not appear at 10.00 on December 23. Investigators will analyze this, and as soon as a decision is made, we will immediately inform about our further actions," the communications adviser said.

Speaking about why MPs from European Solidarity were not allowed to pass, she said: "Due to temporary quarantine restrictions, they offered an option to use a mailbox to record appeals."