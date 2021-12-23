Embassy of Canada: It is essential that investigation of Poroshenko case complies with highest standards of transparency, legality

Canada is closely following serious allegations against the fifth president of Ukraine, leader of European Solidarity Petro Poroshenko, and emphasizes the importance of the investigation meeting high standards of transparency and legality, the Canadian Embassy in Ukraine said.

"Canada is watching closely the serious accusations leveled against former President Petro Poroshenko. It is essential that any investigation complies with the highest standards of transparency, fairness, legality and impartiality," the embassy said on Twitter.