11:59 21.12.2021

Poroshenko says he will return to Ukraine in early Jan

Fifth President of Ukraine (2014-2019), leader of the European Solidarity Party Petro Poroshenko says that he will return from a business trip abroad in the first half of January 2022.

"I am said 'hello' from the President's Office that they will understand if I stayed in Europe. I want to say that I do not provide them with such a gift and will return to Ukraine in the first half of January," Poroshenko said in a video statement posted on his Facebook page.

He said that he would return to the country on his own schedule, and not according to the schedule of the "best screenwriter of the videos of Mr. Zelensky."

"I would like to say that we will talk as soon as I return about high treason and the promotion and financing of terrorism," Poroshenko said.

He also said that the announcement of the suspicion is the transition of the "red lines."

"I want to emphasize that the announcement of the suspicion of the head of state of high treason, the financing of terrorism, and assistance to terrorist organizations is a transition of red lines, this is no longer a joke, the jokes are over. And we will have to answer for this. But then. Now someone has to be smarter – now we must unite, now we must save Ukraine and repulse Russian aggression. Together to victory and see you in Ukraine," the fifth president said.

