16:50 20.12.2021

Zelensky on possible deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus: such things cannot be played with

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, commenting on the possibility of Russia placing nuclear weapons in Belarus, said that such things should not be played with.

"We are all living people, but it seems to me that we have heard intimidations about the migration of nuclear weapons from the Russian Federation to different parts of the world many times - about the deployment of nuclear weapons in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea. Now we hear information about Belarus. I believe that such things cannot be played with," Zelensky said at a briefing on the results of the Lublin Triangle summit on Monday at the Synehora state residence (Huta village, Ivano-Frankivsk region).

He also said that for Ukraine "this is a fairly common situation of another information attack from Russia."

"If this happens, we will know for sure, where some nuclear weapons of the Russian Federation are located," he said.

