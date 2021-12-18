Facts

13:41 18.12.2021

G7 ambassadors waiting for Ukrainian authorities to quickly complete competitions to select SAPO head, new NABU director

1 min read
G7 ambassadors waiting for Ukrainian authorities to quickly complete competitions to select SAPO head, new NABU director

G7 ambassadors expect Kyiv to quickly complete the competitive selection process for the position of the head of Ukraine's Special Anti-corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), according to a message of G7 ambassadors published on Twitter on Saturday following a meeting of diplomats with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"G7 Ambassadors were delighted to see President of Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelensky again to continue our productive dialogue. Ambassadors underlined their commitment to Ukraine’s security and discussed reform progress in Ukraine in 2021," G7 ambassadors said in the message.

During the meeting, diplomats welcomed "2021's historic judicial reform legislation & looked forward to its full implementation."

"They looked forward to further positive development in judicial reform in 2022, including a transparent, competitive process for new Constitutional Court judges," they said.

G7 representatives also hope for the successful work of anti-corruption agencies and the Security Service of Ukraine in the future.

"Ambassadors welcomed the NABU law & looked forward to the competitive selection of its new Director, & the swift conclusion of the SAPO selection process. They also encouraged progress in reform that delivers a transformed, modern SBU," they said.

Tags: #g7 #nabu #sapo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:33 09.12.2021
NABU Director: soon we will find out whether anti-corruption reform in Ukraine is irreversible

NABU Director: soon we will find out whether anti-corruption reform in Ukraine is irreversible

12:16 09.12.2021
Ukraine should appoint new head of SAPO by 2022 – U.S. Charge d'Affaires

Ukraine should appoint new head of SAPO by 2022 – U.S. Charge d'Affaires

15:49 04.12.2021
G7 Ambassadors to Ukraine welcome launch of Ethics Council at HCJ

G7 Ambassadors to Ukraine welcome launch of Ethics Council at HCJ

11:55 29.11.2021
G7 ambassadors urge to avoid situation with absence of new NABU director

G7 ambassadors urge to avoid situation with absence of new NABU director

13:49 23.11.2021
Memo with IMF provides SAPO head appointment by Dec, measures to support population during rising world gas prices – Hetmansev

Memo with IMF provides SAPO head appointment by Dec, measures to support population during rising world gas prices – Hetmansev

19:04 08.11.2021
Zelensky signs law on bringing NABU status in line with Constitution

Zelensky signs law on bringing NABU status in line with Constitution

17:53 29.10.2021
Investigation on charges of ex-minister of ecology Zlochevsky in attempt to bribe heads of anti-corruption bodies completed – NABU

Investigation on charges of ex-minister of ecology Zlochevsky in attempt to bribe heads of anti-corruption bodies completed – NABU

09:47 20.10.2021
G7 Ambassadors in Ukraine welcome adoption of amendments to law on NABU by Rada

G7 Ambassadors in Ukraine welcome adoption of amendments to law on NABU by Rada

18:07 19.10.2021
Rada brings law on NABU in line with Constitution

Rada brings law on NABU in line with Constitution

11:26 19.10.2021
EU Delegation urges Rada to adopt amendments to law on NABU

EU Delegation urges Rada to adopt amendments to law on NABU

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Some 7,503 new COVID-19 cases, 18,534 recoveries, 288 deaths reported per day in Ukraine

First case of Omicron COVID-19 variant recorded in Ukraine

Zelensky, Johnson discuss energy security issues, situation in Donbas

Language Ombudsman considers it inadmissible to provide Dom TV channel with opportunity to broadcast in non-state language throughout Ukraine

Moscow calls on NATO to abandon Alliance's expansion, cease 'conducting military activities' in post-Soviet space – draft agreement

LATEST

Some 7,503 new COVID-19 cases, 18,534 recoveries, 288 deaths reported per day in Ukraine

First case of Omicron COVID-19 variant recorded in Ukraine

MFA: only Ukraine, NATO allies entitled to decide vector of further development of their relations, including membership issue

Zelensky, Johnson discuss energy security issues, situation in Donbas

Washington is aware of Russia's proposals on security guarantees, discusses them with NATO – Psaki

First UAH 500 mln spent on payments of UAH 1,000 within ePidtrymka program – PM

Language Ombudsman considers it inadmissible to provide Dom TV channel with opportunity to broadcast in non-state language throughout Ukraine

Moscow calls on NATO to abandon Alliance's expansion, cease 'conducting military activities' in post-Soviet space – draft agreement

SBU identifies 1,387 Russian mercenaries since onset of Russian aggression against Ukraine - press service

Court leaves Medvedchuk under house arrest for coal supply from Donbas

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD