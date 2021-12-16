Facts

14:14 16.12.2021

Borrell: EU countries can easily reach consensus on new sanctions against Russia

1 min read
The countries of the European Union can easily reach consensus on a package of new restrictive measures in case of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, Head of European diplomacy Josep Borrell has said on Thursday.

"This time, yes," he replied in Brussels to a journalist's question about whether the leaders of the EU country at the summit on Thursday can easily reach a consensus on this point.

Borrell said that Brussels is preparing a "full set of sanctions."

The Bloomberg agency on the eve, citing sources among diplomats and high-ranking officials of different countries, said that France, Germany, Italy and Spain are in favor of dialogue with Moscow instead of the forced preparation of a package of sanctions.

Western countries have repeatedly warned that they will take economic measures Russia if it attacks Ukraine.

The West is concerned about the buildup of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine; in some countries, they believe that Russia may prepare an invasion, and warn against this.

Tags: #borrell
