Stoltenberg: NATO to monitor situation in Ukraine, any Russia's aggression will entail heavy cost

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has announced the right of Georgia and Ukraine to independently choose their allies, noted that the Alliance will monitor the situation in Ukraine.

"Georgia and Ukraine have the right to choose their own alliances, and Russia has no right to dictate that choice," Stoltenberg said at a joint briefing with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili in Brussels on Wednesday.

"Today we discussed the security situation in the region, including Russia's military buildup in and around Ukraine, and its destabilizing activity in the Black Sea region. We agree on the need to remain vigilant and avoid escalation. Any future Russian aggression would come at a high price and have serious political and economic consequences for Russia," Stoltenberg said.

He also said that all NATO member states firmly affirm the steadfastness of Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity and call on Russia to withdraw its recognition of Abkhazia and South Ossetia as independent states and withdraw its troops from there.

"NATO will continue to provide strong political and practical support to its partners," he said.