Facts

19:39 13.12.2021

Bill on criminalization of merchandise smuggling remains priority, but still under discussion – Hetmantsev

2 min read
Bill on criminalization of merchandise smuggling remains priority, but still under discussion – Hetmantsev

Bill No. 5420 on criminalization of merchandise smuggling remains a priority, but discussions on it are still underway, Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy Danylo Hetmantsev has said.

"I agree with criminalization of excisable smuggling. I would also pass the rest, but customs and law enforcement agencies are now a tool that can be used for evil. The economic effect can work here for those who sit on these schemes. I would discuss this part more," he said in an interview with the agency.

"It is a priority, since this is a presidential bill, but we are still discussing it," Hetmantsev specified.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada passed at the first reading presidential bill No. 5420 on criminalization of smuggling of goods. The document proposes to establish criminal liability for all commodity smuggling, but to single out smuggling of excisable goods in a separate article and provide for a higher liability for it.

Earlier, a number of business associations – the American Chamber of Commerce, the Taxpayers' Association, the Federation of Employers and others – said that the current version of the bill could bring more harm to business than good, therefore, it should be sent for a second first reading and revised taking into account the comments submitted by business and experts.

Tags: #bill #hetmantsev
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:57 30.11.2021
Rada adopts 'resource' bill to raise number of taxes without amendment on rent on ore

Rada adopts 'resource' bill to raise number of taxes without amendment on rent on ore

14:08 25.11.2021
Council of Honorary Citizens of Kyiv concerned by possible adoption of bill on capital in current version

Council of Honorary Citizens of Kyiv concerned by possible adoption of bill on capital in current version

13:49 23.11.2021
Memo with IMF provides SAPO head appointment by Dec, measures to support population during rising world gas prices – Hetmansev

Memo with IMF provides SAPO head appointment by Dec, measures to support population during rising world gas prices – Hetmansev

10:20 09.11.2021
Urban planning reform bill neutralizes achievements of decentralization – opinion

Urban planning reform bill neutralizes achievements of decentralization – opinion

14:06 23.09.2021
Rada considering bill on de-oligarchization

Rada considering bill on de-oligarchization

11:39 23.09.2021
Rada not to consider 'resource' bill on Thursday

Rada not to consider 'resource' bill on Thursday

14:07 01.09.2021
Group of MPs proposes to exempt supplies of Ukrainian-language audiobooks from VAT – bill

Group of MPs proposes to exempt supplies of Ukrainian-language audiobooks from VAT – bill

16:19 24.08.2021
Rada approves at first reading bill on great State Emblem of Ukraine

Rada approves at first reading bill on great State Emblem of Ukraine

16:32 17.08.2021
National Union of Architects sends open letter to Rada chairman seeking revision of bill No. 5655

National Union of Architects sends open letter to Rada chairman seeking revision of bill No. 5655

11:12 12.07.2021
Bill on state policy of transition period sent to Venice Commission, opinion expected in Oct – Reznikov

Bill on state policy of transition period sent to Venice Commission, opinion expected in Oct – Reznikov

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Vinnytsia, Khmelnytsky regions move to 'yellow' epidemic zone from Wed

Omicron strain expected to appear in Ukraine this week – meeting with Zelensky

Ukraine's MFA calls Putin's assertion that Ukraine allegedly didn't return foreign assets of USSR to Russia a manipulation of facts

Cabinet dismisses Dpty Interior Minister Gogilashvili at his own request

COVID-19 situation improving for five weeks in a row, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytsky regions to leave 'red' zone

LATEST

Vinnytsia, Khmelnytsky regions move to 'yellow' epidemic zone from Wed

Over 40% of Ukrainians consider policy of Hungary towards Hungarian minority in Zakarpattia as preparation for occupation - poll

Media coverage of Gogilashvili's misbehavior, authorities' prompt reaction to this to be warning to other officials – Arakhamia

Omicron strain expected to appear in Ukraine this week – meeting with Zelensky

Ukraine's MFA calls Putin's assertion that Ukraine allegedly didn't return foreign assets of USSR to Russia a manipulation of facts

Cabinet dismisses Dpty Interior Minister Gogilashvili at his own request

COVID-19 situation improving for five weeks in a row, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytsky regions to leave 'red' zone

Rada session hall may be refurbished in summer of 2022 – Stefanchuk

World Bank provides $150 mln to Ukraine for expanding COVID-19 vaccination

Stefanchuk backs idea of online voting in Rada

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD