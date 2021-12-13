Bill on criminalization of merchandise smuggling remains priority, but still under discussion – Hetmantsev

Bill No. 5420 on criminalization of merchandise smuggling remains a priority, but discussions on it are still underway, Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy Danylo Hetmantsev has said.

"I agree with criminalization of excisable smuggling. I would also pass the rest, but customs and law enforcement agencies are now a tool that can be used for evil. The economic effect can work here for those who sit on these schemes. I would discuss this part more," he said in an interview with the agency.

"It is a priority, since this is a presidential bill, but we are still discussing it," Hetmantsev specified.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada passed at the first reading presidential bill No. 5420 on criminalization of smuggling of goods. The document proposes to establish criminal liability for all commodity smuggling, but to single out smuggling of excisable goods in a separate article and provide for a higher liability for it.

Earlier, a number of business associations – the American Chamber of Commerce, the Taxpayers' Association, the Federation of Employers and others – said that the current version of the bill could bring more harm to business than good, therefore, it should be sent for a second first reading and revised taking into account the comments submitted by business and experts.