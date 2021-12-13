Facts

11:16 13.12.2021

Rada session hall may be refurbished in summer of 2022 – Stefanchuk

The hall of plenary sessions of the Verkhovna Rada, where deputies vote for the adoption of laws, may be technically refurbished in the summer of 2022, chairman of the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk has said.

"My colleagues and I are now working on amendments to the legislation on parliamentary law, which will include, among other things, issues related to the technical support of the Verkhovna Rada. We have planned and really want to technically re-equip the session hall of the Verkhovna Rada, but we understand that this can only be done during a long vacation period. I think that this issue can be resolved in the summer. If there is an agreement in the hall, then we must definitely re-equip the hall, first of all, in technological way, and then the work places of the deputies," the speaker said in an interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

According to him, the renewed workplaces of the deputies will be equipped "with computers, sockets, wifi-modules, and electronic devices for voting."

"In addition, the voting system will not only react to heat, as it is now. We are determining so far whether it will be Face ID [a 3D face shape scanner developed by Apple], or the system will work with a fingerprint since the heat response system is not an individualizing feature," Stefanchuk added.

