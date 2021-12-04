Ukraine records 13,206 new cases of COVID-19 per day - Ministry of Health

As of Saturday morning, 13,206 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine, 22,765 people recovered, 436 died, the press service of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine said.

"For the day of December 03 in Ukraine: 13,206 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 were recorded (of which children - 1,196, health workers - 200); 216,129 people were vaccinated against COVID-19. The first dose was received by 75,557 people, 140,572 people were completely immunized. Also over the past day: 2,764 people were hospitalized; 436 people died; 22,765 people recovered," the message in the telegram channel said.

A day earlier, on December 3, some 13,777 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus disease were recorded, on December 2, some 13,531 new cases of COVID-19 were detected per day, on December 1, some 11,960 new cases of COVID-19 were detected per day; on November 30 some 10,554 were detected new cases of COVID-19, on November 29 some 5 804 new infections were reported.

For the entire time of the pandemic in Ukraine: 3,490,855 people fell ill; some 3,041,385 people recovered; 88,002 people died.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, 13,685,627 people have been vaccinated, of which 13,685,625 people received the first dose, 11,690,062 people were fully immunized and received two doses. A total of 25,375,687 inoculations were carried out.