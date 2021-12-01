Facts

13:33 01.12.2021

Podoliak: Result of negotiations on Donbas, not format, is priority for Ukraine

2 min read
Podoliak: Result of negotiations on Donbas, not format, is priority for Ukraine

For Ukraine, the priority is not the format of negotiations to resolve the situation in Donbas, but the achieved result, adviser to the head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podoliak said, commenting on the words of the President of Ukraine about the need to conduct direct negotiations with the Russian Federation to end the war and return the temporarily occupied territory of Donbas.

"Undoubtedly, Ukraine does not prioritize this or that format of negotiations, but the very result that can be achieved. Formats are a technical issue, a question of logistics. But the result, that is, in fact, the end of the war in Donbas and the establishment of peace - this is the undisputed priority number one," Podoliak said in a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

According to the adviser to the head of the President's Office, the Normandy format today is basic and working, and the Minsk agreements, despite their partial partial lack of reasoning laid down by the previous president, Petro Poroshenko, is determined by the obligatory negotiating positions.

"Nevertheless, Volodymyr Zelensky is looking for and proposes any changes that will definitely make it possible to improve the same Minsk agreements in a pro-Ukrainian manner," he said.

Podoliak also noted that in the conditions when direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia have not started, it is too early to say what exactly and in what order of steps can be achieved in them.

"But, for sure, for every Russian, as well as for every Ukrainian, it is absolutely clear that the path to peace begins with the cessation of hostilities and the solution of basic humanitarian issues. The political, economic, social and any other framework of solutions can be built only on a clear foundation of a return to at least the basic elements of normality, when such things as the recent shelling of villages in Luhansk region are simply impossible, since people in Donbas simply will not understand some abstract discussions about politics now, when they may at any moment be victims of the 'arrival' of artillery shells," Podoliak said.

As reported, on December 1, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced the need for direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia regarding the end of the war in Donbas and its return to Ukraine. He also noted that Ukraine's western partners fully recognize and support this intention.

Tags: #donbas #podoliak
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:24 01.12.2021
Servant of People supports idea of Ukraine-Russia ​​direct talks between on Donbas – Arakhamia

Servant of People supports idea of Ukraine-Russia ​​direct talks between on Donbas – Arakhamia

10:13 30.11.2021
Two servicemen, one civilian wounded amid shelling attacks in Donbas - JFO HQ

Two servicemen, one civilian wounded amid shelling attacks in Donbas - JFO HQ

14:58 26.11.2021
Zelensky expecting Putin's public statement refuting Russia's plans for escalation in Donbas

Zelensky expecting Putin's public statement refuting Russia's plans for escalation in Donbas

11:21 25.11.2021
Security situation in Donbas is highly volatile – OSCE Special Rep in Ukraine, TCG

Security situation in Donbas is highly volatile – OSCE Special Rep in Ukraine, TCG

12:55 19.11.2021
Ukrainian soldier killed amid enemy shooting in Donbas - JFO HQ

Ukrainian soldier killed amid enemy shooting in Donbas - JFO HQ

17:37 12.11.2021
Two Ukrainian soldiers killed by unknown device in Donbas – JFO HQ

Two Ukrainian soldiers killed by unknown device in Donbas – JFO HQ

17:23 12.11.2021
More than 2,000 Russian troops in Donbas - Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces

More than 2,000 Russian troops in Donbas - Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces

11:22 06.11.2021
Ukrainian soldier wounded amid shelling in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid shelling in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

09:15 02.11.2021
Ukrainian soldier killed as result of one shelling of Russian-occupation forces this day – JFO HQ

Ukrainian soldier killed as result of one shelling of Russian-occupation forces this day – JFO HQ

16:31 01.11.2021
Kubilius: EU, US should be present in formats for resolving conflict in Donbas

Kubilius: EU, US should be present in formats for resolving conflict in Donbas

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: Ukraine in cooperation with Apple to conduct population census in Feb 2023

President Zelensky: Our goal is to implement Association Agreement with EU

Ukraine sees increase in COVID-19 infections

Constitutional Court postpones swearing-in of two judges of Constitutional Court appointed by President

In case of breakthrough of migrants, all available forces to be on border within 30 minutes - Monastyrsky

LATEST

Another 9,000 sports grounds, 19 ice arenas to be built in Ukraine under Healthy Ukraine program - Zelensky

Ukraine elected member of UNESCO Committee for Protection of Cultural Property in Event of Armed Conflict

Zelensky: We won't stop war without direct negotiations with Russia

Kuleba: Meetings in Riga to focus on specific steps by NATO allies in support of Ukraine in its resistance to Russian aggression

Zelensky: Ukraine in cooperation with Apple to conduct population census in Feb 2023

First flight of national air carrier to be performed in 2022 – Zelensky

President Zelensky: Our goal is to implement Association Agreement with EU

Ukraine sees increase in COVID-19 infections

Some nine parties pass to Rada, European Solidarity leads - KIIS poll

Constitutional Court postpones swearing-in of two judges of Constitutional Court appointed by President

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD