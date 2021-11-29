Ukraine to welcome any efforts that can help end war – Kuleba

Ukraine will welcome any efforts that can help it end the war, return the territories of Ukraine that are currently under Russian control, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said, commenting on the proposal of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on mediation between Ukraine and Russia.

"It is true that Ukraine and Turkey have excellent relations, there is a high level of trust between President Erdoğan and President [Volodymyr] Zelensky. Ukraine remains committed to the work of the Normandy format, however, we have never rejected any proposals or initiatives of the 'good officers' proposed by other partners and friends. We will welcome any efforts that can help us end this war, return the territories of Ukraine, which are currently under Russian control. We are ready to work with such partners and coordinate efforts," Kuleba said at an online briefing on Monday.

He said that Ukraine has only one rule in this regard.

"There should not be any agreements regarding Ukraine, adopted without Ukraine. This is 'red line.' Everything else is welcome. We are ready to speak and discuss any initiatives aimed at ending this conflict," the minister said.

Earlier, Turkish President Erdoğan announced Turkey's desire to participate in resolving the issue of peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation and become a mediator in this issue in the future, Hurriyet said.