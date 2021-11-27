Facts

Zelensky on Holodomor Remembrance Day: We are nation that cannot be conquered even by total famine

On the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Holodomor, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky noted that having lost millions of lives, Ukraine has proved that it is a nation that cannot be conquered even by total famine.

"Having lost millions of lives, Ukraine in the last century proved that we are a nation that cannot be conquered even by total famine. Light a candle today and put it in your window, honoring the memory of the victims," the president wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

Traditionally, at 16:00 on the fourth Saturday of November, the memory of more than 7 million Ukrainians killed during the genocide is honored with a minute of silence and lighting candles in the central squares of cities, at the monuments to the victims of the Holodomor, in churches and in the Memorial Hall of the National Museum of the Holodomor genocide in the city of Kyiv. The tradition of lighting candles in the windows of their houses, the so-called "Candle in the Window" event, was suggested by the Holodomor researcher James Mace.

