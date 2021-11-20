Delegation at Halifax Forum to familiarize world community with security situation in Ukraine

The Ukrainian delegation participating in the Halifax International Security Forum in Canada, on behalf of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, will inform the world community about the security situation in Ukraine and at the borders of the state, the press service of the head of state said on Saturday.

"The delegation headed by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov included Deputy Head of the President's Office Roman Mashovets, Head of the State Space Agency of Ukraine Volodymyr Taftay, Deputy Defense Minister for European Integration Anatoliy Petrenko," the report says.

As part of a visit to Canada, starting from November 19, the Ukrainian delegation holds a number of meetings with representatives of the political and military-political leadership, political elites and business structures of the country. The representatives of Ukraine will also discuss the security situation in Ukraine and the world with the delegation of the U.S. Senate and the heads of state bodies of the countries participating in the forum.

In addition, during the meetings, the development of cooperation between Ukraine and other states in the field of security and defense and the issues of Ukrainian-Canadian cooperation in the development of the space industry are discussed.

Meetings are also planned with the top leadership of Canada, namely Minister of National Defense Anita Anand and President of the Canadian Space Agency Lisa Campbell.