Facts

16:57 20.11.2021

Delegation at Halifax Forum to familiarize world community with security situation in Ukraine

2 min read
Delegation at Halifax Forum to familiarize world community with security situation in Ukraine

The Ukrainian delegation participating in the Halifax International Security Forum in Canada, on behalf of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, will inform the world community about the security situation in Ukraine and at the borders of the state, the press service of the head of state said on Saturday.

"The delegation headed by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov included Deputy Head of the President's Office Roman Mashovets, Head of the State Space Agency of Ukraine Volodymyr Taftay, Deputy Defense Minister for European Integration Anatoliy Petrenko," the report says.

As part of a visit to Canada, starting from November 19, the Ukrainian delegation holds a number of meetings with representatives of the political and military-political leadership, political elites and business structures of the country. The representatives of Ukraine will also discuss the security situation in Ukraine and the world with the delegation of the U.S. Senate and the heads of state bodies of the countries participating in the forum.

In addition, during the meetings, the development of cooperation between Ukraine and other states in the field of security and defense and the issues of Ukrainian-Canadian cooperation in the development of the space industry are discussed.

Meetings are also planned with the top leadership of Canada, namely Minister of National Defense Anita Anand and President of the Canadian Space Agency Lisa Campbell.

Tags: #delegation #canadа
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:10 14.09.2021
Representatives of UNIFIER operation donates medical equipment to National Guard worth UAH 4.5 mln

Representatives of UNIFIER operation donates medical equipment to National Guard worth UAH 4.5 mln

17:57 01.06.2021
Delegation of U.S. senators arrive in Ukraine – Enin

Delegation of U.S. senators arrive in Ukraine – Enin

10:34 19.08.2020
Kuleba congratulates Freeland on her appointment as finance minister

Kuleba congratulates Freeland on her appointment as finance minister

10:04 05.02.2020
Trudeau, Sentsov discuss defense of illegally detained persons

Trudeau, Sentsov discuss defense of illegally detained persons

14:11 11.01.2020
Canada expects Iran to cooperate in investigating Ukrainian airliner crash

Canada expects Iran to cooperate in investigating Ukrainian airliner crash

11:43 10.01.2020
Prosecutor General's Office asks Canadian side to provide available info on Ukrainian plane crash in Iran

Prosecutor General's Office asks Canadian side to provide available info on Ukrainian plane crash in Iran

10:45 10.01.2020
Canadian intelligence, its allies believe UIA's passenger plane was shot down by Iranian surface-to-air missile

Canadian intelligence, its allies believe UIA's passenger plane was shot down by Iranian surface-to-air missile

15:44 23.09.2019
Ukraine, Canada discuss running of security, defense reforms in Ukraine

Ukraine, Canada discuss running of security, defense reforms in Ukraine

16:40 04.07.2019
Zelensky welcomes intention of Canadian deputies to send observer mission to Rada elections

Zelensky welcomes intention of Canadian deputies to send observer mission to Rada elections

15:53 02.07.2019
Zelensky, Freeland underline importance of intl coalition consolidation for countering Russia's aggression

Zelensky, Freeland underline importance of intl coalition consolidation for countering Russia's aggression

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian military killed as a result of shelling by Russian occupation forces in Donbas

Some 18,250 new COVID-19 cases recorded, 21,979 people recover, 664 die in Ukraine over day

Zelensky vetoes law on state financing of parties

Bulgarian ambassador summoned to Ukrainian Foreign Ministry over President Radev's statements on Crimea

Ukrainian soldier killed amid enemy shooting in Donbas - JFO HQ

LATEST

State Border Service gets two H-125 helicopters from Airbus Helicopters

Ukraine should work on obtaining MAP in NATO, tightening sanctions against Russia - Poroshenko

Ukrainian military killed as a result of shelling by Russian occupation forces in Donbas

Some 18,250 new COVID-19 cases recorded, 21,979 people recover, 664 die in Ukraine over day

Saakashvili being transported to military hospital in Gori

Restoration of some buildings on Andriyivsky Descent scheduled for 2022 – local authority

Zelensky vetoes law on state financing of parties

Bulgarian ambassador summoned to Ukrainian Foreign Ministry over President Radev's statements on Crimea

Ukrainian soldier killed amid enemy shooting in Donbas - JFO HQ

Ukraine ready to use firearms in case of threats to border guards, law enforcement officers at border - Monastyrsky

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD