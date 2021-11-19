Facts

14:22 19.11.2021

Bulgarian ambassador summoned to Ukrainian Foreign Ministry over President Radev's statements on Crimea

2 min read
Bulgarian ambassador summoned to Ukrainian Foreign Ministry over President Radev's statements on Crimea

Bulgarian Ambassador in Kyiv Kostadin Kodzhabashev was summoned to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on Friday over statements by Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, who called Crimea a Russian territory during a debate.

"The Ukrainian side communicated to the ambassador the position of our state that the statements made by Bulgarian President Rumen Radev on Crimea during yesterday's pre-election TV debate are inappropriate and unacceptable," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a comment published on its site.

"It was emphasized that the incumbent Bulgarian president's words do not promote the development of good-neighborly relations between Ukraine and Bulgaria and sharply differ from the official position of Sofia in support of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our state in its internationally recognized borders," the report said.

The ministry said it expects Radev to refute his statement.

"Kodzhabashev stated Bulgaria's unchanged position on support for the territorial integrity of Ukraine, including Crimea as an integral part of the territory of our state, and the efforts to de-occupy the peninsula, in particular, by Bulgaria's participation in the work of the Crimea Platform," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

The president of Bulgaria called Crimea a Russian territory during a debate, saying the sanctions against Russia are ineffective.

Tags: #crimea #bulgaria
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:45 09.11.2021
Russian-occupation administration in Crimea accuses Mejlis dpty head of smuggling explosive device – Dzhaparova

Russian-occupation administration in Crimea accuses Mejlis dpty head of smuggling explosive device – Dzhaparova

20:16 04.11.2021
Kyiv protests in connection with Putin's next visit to temporarily occupied Crimea not coordinated with Ukraine

Kyiv protests in connection with Putin's next visit to temporarily occupied Crimea not coordinated with Ukraine

13:38 26.10.2021
'Scythian gold' to be returned to Ukraine, this is Ukraine's long-awaited victory in Amsterdam's court – Zelensky

'Scythian gold' to be returned to Ukraine, this is Ukraine's long-awaited victory in Amsterdam's court – Zelensky

12:03 26.10.2021
Oschadbank files appeal against Paris court verdict to overturn arbitration decision on Russia's paying $1.3 bln

Oschadbank files appeal against Paris court verdict to overturn arbitration decision on Russia's paying $1.3 bln

15:03 20.10.2021
Ukrainian MFA instructs embassy to find out why Apple portrays Crimea as part of Russia

Ukrainian MFA instructs embassy to find out why Apple portrays Crimea as part of Russia

09:59 19.10.2021
Russia holds another major military exercise in Crimea

Russia holds another major military exercise in Crimea

13:04 16.10.2021
US calls Russia's census in occupied Crimea as attempt to undermine Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

US calls Russia's census in occupied Crimea as attempt to undermine Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

14:57 15.10.2021
UNESCO presents report on further deterioration of human rights situation in Crimea – Foreign Ministry

UNESCO presents report on further deterioration of human rights situation in Crimea – Foreign Ministry

14:21 15.10.2021
Ukraine condemns Russia's carrying out census in Crimea – Foreign Ministry

Ukraine condemns Russia's carrying out census in Crimea – Foreign Ministry

16:05 12.10.2021
Ukraine, EU consider it important to coordinate intl efforts for stability in Black Sea region – statement

Ukraine, EU consider it important to coordinate intl efforts for stability in Black Sea region – statement

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky vetoes law on state financing of parties

Ukrainian soldier killed amid enemy shooting in Donbas - JFO HQ

Ukraine ready to use firearms in case of threats to border guards, law enforcement officers at border - Monastyrsky

SBI checking info sources leaked about activities of special services on publication of report on Wagner PMC

Reznikov makes first visit to U.S. as Secretary of Defense, meeting with head of Pentagon, negotiations in State Department, Congress scheduled

LATEST

Zelensky vetoes law on state financing of parties

Ukrainian soldier killed amid enemy shooting in Donbas - JFO HQ

Ukraine ready to use firearms in case of threats to border guards, law enforcement officers at border - Monastyrsky

SBI checking info sources leaked about activities of special services on publication of report on Wagner PMC

London Court rejects Deposit Guarantee Fund's appeal against decision on jurisdiction to consider case against Zhevaho

Reznikov makes first visit to U.S. as Secretary of Defense, meeting with head of Pentagon, negotiations in State Department, Congress scheduled

Ukraine registers 20,050 new cases of COVID-19, 725 deaths in past 24 hours

Hollywood film director Sean Penn plans to shoot documentary about events in Ukraine

Interior Minister: People planning attempt on life of Minister of Agrarian Policy Leschenko detained

Number of tourists in Ukraine up by 12.6% in Jan-Sept

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD