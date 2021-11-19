Facts

09:55 19.11.2021

Reznikov makes first visit to U.S. as Secretary of Defense, meeting with head of Pentagon, negotiations in State Department, Congress scheduled

A delegation from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine led by Oleksiy Reznikov arrived on a working visit to the U.S, where talks with the U.S. Secretary of Defense, the State Department and Congress are planned.

A delegation from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine led by Oleksiy Reznikov arrived on a working visit to the U.S, where talks with the U.S. Secretary of Defense, the State Department and Congress are planned.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, a number of events are planned within the framework of the business trip of the Ukrainian defense department delegation, including, in particular, a meeting with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, negotiations at the U.S. State Department and Congress.

"Among the topics of discussion are the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the U.S., especially the strengthening of dynamics of political dialogue at a high level, further close cooperation in the implementation of defense reform, a joint assessment and response to threats from the Russian Federation," the statement says.

The Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine with the U.S support will also be an important topic.

