Facts

18:29 18.11.2021

Interior Minister: People planning attempt on life of Minister of Agrarian Policy Leschenko detained

2 min read
Interior Minister: People planning attempt on life of Minister of Agrarian Policy Leschenko detained

A U.S. citizen and a Ukrainian citizen were planning the assassination of incumbent Minister of Agrarian Policy Roman Leschenko in connection with his activities in 2018, Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky has said.

At a briefing in Kyiv on Thursday, the Interior Minister said that the police were checking information that a Ukrainian citizen and a U.S. citizen were preparing an attempted murder of a man who was a collector and extorted funds. This crime was solved and later it turned out that these same people were planning an attempt on Leschenko.

"The person from whom they tried to take away the property - Roman Leschenko ... this [attempted murder] is associated with his activities in 2018 ... The U.S. citizen had to leave, the crime had to be committed after his departure," said Monastyrsky.

In turn, head of the National Police Ihor Klymenko clarified that the U.S. citizen was the main mastermind of the murder of Leschenko. He and other detained citizens of Ukraine are charged with kidnapping, extortion, and attempted murder.

Answering a question about the motive for the order, the head of the National Police said: "First, it's money."

According to the minister, law enforcement officers staged a fake murder and sent video and photos to the masterminds.

The masterminds came to the house to make sure the order was fulfilled.

Tags: #roman_leschenko #attempt
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:51 12.06.2020
Geocadastre needs to be cleaned of corruption

Geocadastre needs to be cleaned of corruption

18:20 14.09.2015
Attempt on Interior Minister Avakov's life planned in Russia – SBU

Attempt on Interior Minister Avakov's life planned in Russia – SBU

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Hollywood film director Sean Penn plans to shoot documentary about events in Ukraine

Association Agreement offers much more integration than EU, Ukraine could achieve so far – Mathernová

Zelensky enacts NSDC sanctions against 28 employees of Russian special services

State Property Fund Head Sennychenko announces resignation of own will

Bellingcat materials to be studied within investigation – Venediktova

LATEST

Hollywood film director Sean Penn plans to shoot documentary about events in Ukraine

Number of tourists in Ukraine up by 12.6% in Jan-Sept

Putin accuses West of using migration crisis to pressure Minsk

Ukrainian tourists stranded in Turkey return to Ukraine

Association Agreement offers much more integration than EU, Ukraine could achieve so far – Mathernová

European Commission working on supply of school buses for villages near contact line in Donbas

Zelensky enacts NSDC sanctions against 28 employees of Russian special services

State Property Fund Head Sennychenko announces resignation of own will

Bellingcat materials to be studied within investigation – Venediktova

Four servicemen wounded, another one receives combat injury amid shelling in Donbas

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD