15:04 17.11.2021

If Saakashvili ends hunger strike, he will need food in small doses in prison hospital, not treatment in clinic

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili is continuing to blackmail the authorities and society with his hunger strike and his demand to be transferred from the prison hospital to a civilian clinic, Irakli Kobakhidze, chairman of Georgia's ruling party Georgian Dream, said.

"Saakashvili will not be transferred to a civilian clinic, as there is no need for that. The necessary medical assistance is being provided to him at the prison hospital. Saakashvili should end his hunger strike and not blackmail the authorities and society," Kobakhidze told reporters on Wednesday.

Saakashvili's insistent demand to be transferred to a civilian clinic is connected to his destructive plans, he said.

"Saakashvili hopes very much that his supporters will abduct him or will forcibly free him from a civilian clinic. Such a plan carries high risks for the security of many people. Saakashvili, of course, will not be freed from a civilian clinic, but people may suffer," Kobakhidze said.

If Saakashvili ends his hunger strike, he will only need food in small doses at the prison hospital, not treatment in a multi-field clinic, he said.

