Facts

11:23 16.11.2021

Ukraine's MFA sends note of protest to Russia due to decree on recognition of ORDLO's commodity certificates

2 min read
Ukraine's MFA sends note of protest to Russia due to decree on recognition of ORDLO's commodity certificates

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (MFA) regards the signing by the Russian President of the decree on the recognition by Russia of the so-called "certificates of origin of goods," which are issued in the part of the territory temporarily occupied by Russia in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as gross interference in the internal affairs of Ukraine, a violation of its legislation and norms of international law.

"The relevant note of protest has been handed over to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's press service said in a statement on Tuesday.

It is noted that the recognition of "certificates," the unilateral determination of checkpoints in order to move goods across the temporarily uncontrolled section of the state border of Ukraine and other measures provided for by the decree clearly demonstrate the purposeful policy of Russia to pull the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine into its economic, political, electoral and information space.

The signing of the decree contradicts Russia's obligations under the Minsk agreements and agreements within the Normandy format, undermines the efforts of Germany, France and Ukraine to resume the productive work of these sites for a peaceful settlement, the ministry said.

"We will continue to consolidate international support for our state in order to force Russia to abandon destructive actions and take the path of a political and diplomatic settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian armed conflict," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

Tags: #ordlo #russia #ukraine #mfa
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:57 16.11.2021
All Ukrainians vaccinated before and after Dec 19 to receive UAH 1,000 promised by Zelensky - press secretary

All Ukrainians vaccinated before and after Dec 19 to receive UAH 1,000 promised by Zelensky - press secretary

11:51 16.11.2021
German regulator confirms Ukraine to be admitted to Nord Stream 2 certification without veto power

German regulator confirms Ukraine to be admitted to Nord Stream 2 certification without veto power

11:05 16.11.2021
Ukraine registers 16,308 new cases of COVID-19, 838 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine registers 16,308 new cases of COVID-19, 838 deaths in past 24 hours

09:51 16.11.2021
UK supports Ukraine unwavering in face of Russian hostility – Johnson

UK supports Ukraine unwavering in face of Russian hostility – Johnson

09:30 16.11.2021
Macron in talk with Putin: France intends to protect Ukraine's territorial integrity – media

Macron in talk with Putin: France intends to protect Ukraine's territorial integrity – media

17:33 15.11.2021
Ukraine's situation with COVID-19 incidence stabilizing for second week – Zelensky's conference call

Ukraine's situation with COVID-19 incidence stabilizing for second week – Zelensky's conference call

16:57 15.11.2021
Kuleba calls on NATO countries to coordinate with Ukraine, take measures that could help contain Russia

Kuleba calls on NATO countries to coordinate with Ukraine, take measures that could help contain Russia

14:18 15.11.2021
Stoltenberg calls on Russia for transparency in its military maneuvers, preventing escalation, reducing tensions around Ukraine

Stoltenberg calls on Russia for transparency in its military maneuvers, preventing escalation, reducing tensions around Ukraine

10:43 15.11.2021
Ukraine registers 10,802 new cases of COVID-19, 442 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine registers 10,802 new cases of COVID-19, 442 deaths in past 24 hours

09:32 15.11.2021
Ukraine receives about 80 tonnes of ammunition from US

Ukraine receives about 80 tonnes of ammunition from US

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky discusses strengthening bilateral cooperation with British Sec of State for Defense

All Ukrainians vaccinated before and after Dec 19 to receive UAH 1,000 promised by Zelensky - press secretary

Germany suspends certification of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline pending creation of German subsidiary for nat'l section

Ukraine registers 16,308 new cases of COVID-19, 838 deaths in past 24 hours

Denisova denied visit to Saakashvili in Georgian prison

LATEST

Zelensky discusses strengthening bilateral cooperation with British Sec of State for Defense

Germany suspends certification of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline pending creation of German subsidiary for nat'l section

Denisova denied visit to Saakashvili in Georgian prison

Olena Shuliak heads Servant of People party

'Red' level for COVID-19 established in Vinnytsia region from Nov 18

Germany condemns firing of Nevelske on Sunday

Refugees climb over barbed wire near checkpoint on Belarusian-Polish border

Berlin stands for preventing military escalation on Russia-Ukraine border – German MFA

Suspension from work of unvaccinated from COVID-19, verification of vaccination certificates in public places to be appealed in court

Amendments submission to law on oligarchs won't be easy – Korniyenko

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD