Ukraine's MFA sends note of protest to Russia due to decree on recognition of ORDLO's commodity certificates

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (MFA) regards the signing by the Russian President of the decree on the recognition by Russia of the so-called "certificates of origin of goods," which are issued in the part of the territory temporarily occupied by Russia in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as gross interference in the internal affairs of Ukraine, a violation of its legislation and norms of international law.

"The relevant note of protest has been handed over to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's press service said in a statement on Tuesday.

It is noted that the recognition of "certificates," the unilateral determination of checkpoints in order to move goods across the temporarily uncontrolled section of the state border of Ukraine and other measures provided for by the decree clearly demonstrate the purposeful policy of Russia to pull the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine into its economic, political, electoral and information space.

The signing of the decree contradicts Russia's obligations under the Minsk agreements and agreements within the Normandy format, undermines the efforts of Germany, France and Ukraine to resume the productive work of these sites for a peaceful settlement, the ministry said.

"We will continue to consolidate international support for our state in order to force Russia to abandon destructive actions and take the path of a political and diplomatic settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian armed conflict," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.