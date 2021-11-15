Suspension from work of unvaccinated from COVID-19, verification of vaccination certificates in public places to be appealed in court

Suspension from work due to lack of vaccination against COVID-19 and verification of vaccination certificates in public places will be appealed in the Kyiv District Administrative Court.

According to the press service of the court, the court has registered f lawsuits against the State Space Agency of Ukraine to appeal against orders to dismiss from work. In particular, the plaintiffs ask the court to declare unlawful and cancel the orders by which they were suspended from work, and resume them at work.

In addition, the court opened proceedings on the case seeking to appeal against certain provisions of Resolution No. 1236 dated December 9, 20 on the establishment of quarantine and the introduction of restrictive anti-epidemic measures in order to prevent the spread of acute respiratory disease COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Ukraine.

In particular, the plaintiff, among other things, asks the court to cancel paragraph 18 of the said resolution regarding the granting of the right to employees of the National Police, the National Guard, officials authorized by local authorities to conduct random check of documents, as well as documents confirming vaccination against COVID-19 on the streets, in parks, other public places (catering establishments, entertainment establishments, transport).

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine instructed the heads of state bodies, heads of enterprises, institutions and organizations to ensure the removal of unvaccinated employees from work from November 8 until they are vaccinated.