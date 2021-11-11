Facts

No threats to Ukraine from border with Belarus today - Border Guard Service head

Head of Ukraine's State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deineko has said that today there is no threat to Ukraine from the border with Belarus.

"The situation is stable and controlled, there are no threats for Ukraine yet. However, our service, together with the National Police and the National Guard, is working out all possible scenarios in order to protect the Ukrainian border from a possible breakthrough attempt, artificially organized by crowds of migrants," the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine quoted Deineko as saying during his visit to Volyn region.

As reported, on November 10, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov said that if there is a threat to Ukraine from the border with Belarus, Kyiv will use all the necessary means to eliminate the danger.

"All relevant departments have received appropriate instructions, which in the near future will be formalized in regulatory documents and all will be obliged to comply with them," he added.

