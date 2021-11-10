Ukraine's Border Guard Service doesn't record attempts of illegal migrants to get from Belarus into Ukraine

At the moment, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine does not record attempts by illegal migrants to get from Belarus into Ukraine, spokesperson of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko has said.

"We do not record any attempts by groups of illegal migrants to get from Belarus into Ukraine as of this moment," Demchenko told Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

According to him, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine takes into account the situation on the border of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Belarus, a large number of illegal migrants who are trying to get from Belarus to the EU countries.

"We, of course, do not exclude that these flows can be redirected towards Ukraine. We all take this into account in our official activities," Demchenko explained.