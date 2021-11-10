Facts

12:39 10.11.2021

Ukraine's Border Guard Service doesn't record attempts of illegal migrants to get from Belarus into Ukraine

1 min read
Ukraine's Border Guard Service doesn't record attempts of illegal migrants to get from Belarus into Ukraine

At the moment, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine does not record attempts by illegal migrants to get from Belarus into Ukraine, spokesperson of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko has said.

"We do not record any attempts by groups of illegal migrants to get from Belarus into Ukraine as of this moment," Demchenko told Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

According to him, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine takes into account the situation on the border of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Belarus, a large number of illegal migrants who are trying to get from Belarus to the EU countries.

"We, of course, do not exclude that these flows can be redirected towards Ukraine. We all take this into account in our official activities," Demchenko explained.

Tags: #belarus #border
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:18 10.11.2021
Danilov: NSDC discusses Ukraine's 'reasonable' actions for situation with refugees on Belarus-EU countries' border

Danilov: NSDC discusses Ukraine's 'reasonable' actions for situation with refugees on Belarus-EU countries' border

17:03 06.11.2021
TET Group imports 5 MWh of electricity from Belarus on Nov 6 – Head of Rada's energy committee

TET Group imports 5 MWh of electricity from Belarus on Nov 6 – Head of Rada's energy committee

13:03 06.11.2021
USA watches Russian troop movements on border with Ukraine – Pentagon representative

USA watches Russian troop movements on border with Ukraine – Pentagon representative

18:55 05.11.2021
Rada ratifies protocol on road traffic with Belarus

Rada ratifies protocol on road traffic with Belarus

11:34 01.11.2021
United States, Europe claim Russia building up troops on border with Ukraine

United States, Europe claim Russia building up troops on border with Ukraine

17:24 29.09.2021
Ukraine bans import of electricity from Russia, Belarus for another month, until Nov 1, 2021

Ukraine bans import of electricity from Russia, Belarus for another month, until Nov 1, 2021

11:12 11.08.2021
Some 37 criminal proceedings launched for criminal activity on border with Russia, contact line since year start

Some 37 criminal proceedings launched for criminal activity on border with Russia, contact line since year start

18:47 09.08.2021
Belarus not to impose sanctions against Ukraine – Lukashenko

Belarus not to impose sanctions against Ukraine – Lukashenko

16:02 03.08.2021
Law enforcers consider versions of Shyshov's suicide, his premeditated murder with imitation of suicide – National Police head

Law enforcers consider versions of Shyshov's suicide, his premeditated murder with imitation of suicide – National Police head

14:43 03.08.2021
Police not contacted earlier by Shyshov about possible surveillance – National Police head

Police not contacted earlier by Shyshov about possible surveillance – National Police head

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Oschadbank to extend card validity for pensioners in ORDLO

Danilov: NSDC discusses Ukraine's 'reasonable' actions for situation with refugees on Belarus-EU countries' border

Govt dismisses Chechotkin from post of State Emergency Service's head

Ukraine records 23,283 COVID-19 new cases in past 24 hours

Zelensky instructs to convene NSDC meeting on Wed, Nov 10

LATEST

Oschadbank to extend card validity for pensioners in ORDLO

Denmark retains entry for vaccinated Ukrainians

Govt dismisses Chechotkin from post of State Emergency Service's head

Kuleba arrives in Washington to discuss Ukraine's security, Nord Stream 2, attracting US investments

Ukrainian law enforcement agencies helped catch the hacker - he faces 115 years in prison - the US Department of Justice

Ukrainians can be administered vaccine against COVID-19 at almost 1,200 medical facilities

Cyprus, Estonia, Croatia retain possibility of entry for Ukrainians

Ceasefire observed in Donbas since Wednesday midnight

Ukraine records 23,283 COVID-19 new cases in past 24 hours

Zelensky instructs to convene NSDC meeting on Wed, Nov 10

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD