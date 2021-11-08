Facts

19:04 08.11.2021

Zelensky signs law on bringing NABU status in line with Constitution

Zelensky signs law on bringing NABU status in line with Constitution

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the law on amendments to certain laws of Ukraine on bringing the status of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine in line with the requirements of the Constitution of Ukraine, adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on October 19, 2021.

"The document removes the contradictions between the Constitution and the law on the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, defining that the NABU is the central executive agency with a special status that guarantees the independence of its work," the President's Office of Ukraine said.

Thus, the law defines the powers of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on the appointment of the director of NABU and his dismissal only if there are grounds established by this document.

The law stipulates that the composition of the competition commission for the position of director of NABU includes six people, three of whom are determined by the government, and the remaining three persons are the government on the basis of proposals from international and foreign organizations, which, within the last three years before the end of the term of office directors of NABU or until the day of early termination of his powers provided Ukraine with international technical assistance in preventing and combating corruption.

"The document also defines the principles of organizing and conducting an external independent assessment (audit) of the effectiveness of the NABU, which is carried out annually by the relevant commission," the office said.

The law comes into force the next day after publication.

