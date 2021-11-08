Facts

10:40 08.11.2021

Ukrainians advised to refrain from traveling to Ethiopia

Ukrainians advised to refrain from traveling to Ethiopia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has given Ukrainians recommendations on the escalation of the armed conflict in Ethiopia, and urged citizens not to go to this country, and those who are already there are advised to exercise caution, the Foreign Ministry's press service said.

"Due to aggravation of the security situation and the imposition of a state of emergency in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends that Ukrainian citizens temporarily refrain from traveling to this country," the statement said.

The Foreign Ministry's press service also recommends that those already in Ethiopia avoid visiting the country's northwestern provinces, restrict movement between settlements, register in the electronic system "Friend", monitor reports on the situation, consider reducing the length of their stay in country.

Also, in case of an emergency, the Ministry recommends contacting Ukrainian diplomats at the Embassy in Ethiopia - +251 (967) 41 90 01 and emb_et@mfa.gov.ua, as well as the round-the-clock hotline of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs - 38 044 238 16 57 and cons_or@mfa.gov.ua.

