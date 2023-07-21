Facts

11:33 21.07.2023

Zelenskyy, Ethiopian PM discuss Russia's withdrawal from grain deal, preparations for Global Peace Summit

During a call with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the unilateral withdrawal of Russia from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the illegal blocking of shipping, shelling of the port and energy infrastructure of Ukraine.

"I briefed the interlocutor that as part of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Ukraine has supplied Ethiopia with almost 300,000 tonnes of food and another 90,000 tonnes of grain within a separate initiative Grain from Ukraine. I noted that Ukraine is still ready to remain a guarantor of global food security," Zelenskyy said on Twitter on Thursday.

According to him, Ukraine is interested in developing bilateral relations with Ethiopia in security, digitalization and other sectors.

"We talked about the need to create a platform for dialogue with African countries. In addition, we discussed preparations for the Global Peace Summit. I invited the Prime Minister to visit Ukraine," the head of the Ukrainian state said.

Zelenskyy said the conversation was the first phone conversation between the head of the Ukrainian state and the head of the government of Ethiopia in the history of bilateral relations.

