Facts

11:22 06.11.2021

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid shelling in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

A Ukrainian soldier has been wounded amid shelling by Russian-occupation forces in Donbas in the past 24 hours, his health condition is satisfactory, the press center of the JFO headquarters said on Saturday morning.

"One soldier of the Joint Forces was wounded in hostile actions. The soldier is in a hospital. His health condition is satisfactory," the JFO HQ said.

At the same time, over the past day, eight ceasefire violations by the Russian occupation forces were recorded, six of which involved the use of weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements.

The Ukrainian military returned fire without using banned weapons and forced the enemy to stop shelling.

"As of 7:00 am, November 6, no violation of the ceasefire by the Russian occupation forces has been recorded," the JFO HQ said.

