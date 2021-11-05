Facts

18:55 05.11.2021

Rada ratifies protocol on road traffic with Belarus

2 min read
Rada ratifies protocol on road traffic with Belarus

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted the law on ratification of the protocol between the government of Ukraine and the government of the Republic of Belarus on amendments to the agreement between the government of Ukraine and the government of the Republic of Belarus on international road traffic of December 17, 1992 (No. 0060).

The relevant document was supported by 281 MPs.

The Ministry of Infrastructure noted that this law will liberalize the conditions for carrying out freight traffic between Ukraine and Belarus, free irregular passenger road transport from the licensing system, and also unblock the work of Ukrainian road carriers in the Baltic and Scandinavian directions.

"The lack of the required number of permits from Poland and Belarus, additional conditions for transit through Russia led to a situation in which Ukrainian exporters were virtually cut off from the markets of Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Finland. Only due to the lack of Belarusian permits, the loss of income of carriers in November-December this year should amount to UAH 1 billion. If we also take into account the needs of producers, then the actual losses for the country would be even greater. Today, the parliament defended Ukraine's national interests in the international freight market and protected Ukrainian exports," Deputy Infrastructure Minister Mustafa Nayyem is cited on the ministry's Facebook page.

Tags: #road #belarus
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:41 01.10.2021
Bulgaria to raise quota of permits for Ukrainian road carriers by almost quarter in 2022

Bulgaria to raise quota of permits for Ukrainian road carriers by almost quarter in 2022

17:24 29.09.2021
Ukraine bans import of electricity from Russia, Belarus for another month, until Nov 1, 2021

Ukraine bans import of electricity from Russia, Belarus for another month, until Nov 1, 2021

18:47 09.08.2021
Belarus not to impose sanctions against Ukraine – Lukashenko

Belarus not to impose sanctions against Ukraine – Lukashenko

16:02 03.08.2021
Law enforcers consider versions of Shyshov's suicide, his premeditated murder with imitation of suicide – National Police head

Law enforcers consider versions of Shyshov's suicide, his premeditated murder with imitation of suicide – National Police head

14:43 03.08.2021
Police not contacted earlier by Shyshov about possible surveillance – National Police head

Police not contacted earlier by Shyshov about possible surveillance – National Police head

09:29 03.08.2021
Head of Belarusian House in Ukraine found hanged – Kyiv police

Head of Belarusian House in Ukraine found hanged – Kyiv police

17:36 16.07.2021
Ukraine does not request emergency aid for power system from Russia, Belarus – Ukrenergo

Ukraine does not request emergency aid for power system from Russia, Belarus – Ukrenergo

17:48 09.07.2021
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry condemns torture of Ukrainian citizen Rabeshko in Belarus

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry condemns torture of Ukrainian citizen Rabeshko in Belarus

15:09 08.07.2021
Another 3 publications in Belarus report searches

Another 3 publications in Belarus report searches

12:52 08.07.2021
Ukraine refuses to purchase electricity of Belarusian NPP – Lithuanian PM

Ukraine refuses to purchase electricity of Belarusian NPP – Lithuanian PM

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: oligarchs should become honest business or start 'black' page in their history

Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas due to shelling by Russian-occupation forces

Volyn enters 'red' epidemic danger zone from Nov 8 – Nemchinov

Zelensky signs law on de-oligarchization

Ukraine's exclusion from EU 'green list' is not abolition of visa-free travel, only applies to travel – MFA

LATEST

Zelensky: oligarchs should become honest business or start 'black' page in their history

Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas due to shelling by Russian-occupation forces

Russia continues to blackmail, use gas as weapon in intl relations – Kuleba

Volyn enters 'red' epidemic danger zone from Nov 8 – Nemchinov

Zelensky signs law on de-oligarchization

Ukraine's exclusion from EU 'green list' is not abolition of visa-free travel, only applies to travel – MFA

EU ambassadors exclude Ukraine from list of safe countries for travel

Yermak presents new channel for reporting on authorities' activities - presidential press service

SBI notifies Viktor Yanukovych of new suspicion as head of organized criminal group

Stefanchuk signs law on deoligarchization

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD