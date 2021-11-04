Facts

20:16 04.11.2021

Kyiv protests in connection with Putin's next visit to temporarily occupied Crimea not coordinated with Ukraine

2 min read
Kyiv protests in connection with Putin's next visit to temporarily occupied Crimea not coordinated with Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expresses a "strong protest" in connection with the next, uncoordinated with Ukraine, visit of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin to the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol.

The corresponding statement of the Foreign Ministry was made public on Thursday.

"This trip is taking place in spite of the repeated warnings of Ukraine. We consider this visit, as well as other trips of Russian officials to the temporarily occupied Crimean peninsula that have not been agreed with the Ukrainian side, as a gross violation by Russia of Ukraine's sovereignty, the norms of international law, resolutions of the UN General Assembly, Russia's obligations under treaties, the parties of which are Ukraine and the Russian Federation," the statement reads.

It notes that the Russian side must return to the fulfillment of its international legal obligations.

"The Russian Federation, as an occupying state, has the opportunity to demonstrate real concern for the residents of the temporarily occupied Crimea: to stop unprecedented human rights violations, in particular political repression, abductions and conflict to restore the territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders," the Foreign Ministry said.

Tags: #crimea #foreign_ministry #putin
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:39 30.10.2021
Foreign Ministry denies claims of alleged 'discrimination' of Polish people in Ukraine

Foreign Ministry denies claims of alleged 'discrimination' of Polish people in Ukraine

13:38 26.10.2021
'Scythian gold' to be returned to Ukraine, this is Ukraine's long-awaited victory in Amsterdam's court – Zelensky

'Scythian gold' to be returned to Ukraine, this is Ukraine's long-awaited victory in Amsterdam's court – Zelensky

12:03 26.10.2021
Oschadbank files appeal against Paris court verdict to overturn arbitration decision on Russia's paying $1.3 bln

Oschadbank files appeal against Paris court verdict to overturn arbitration decision on Russia's paying $1.3 bln

15:03 20.10.2021
Ukrainian MFA instructs embassy to find out why Apple portrays Crimea as part of Russia

Ukrainian MFA instructs embassy to find out why Apple portrays Crimea as part of Russia

09:59 19.10.2021
Russia holds another major military exercise in Crimea

Russia holds another major military exercise in Crimea

13:04 16.10.2021
US calls Russia's census in occupied Crimea as attempt to undermine Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

US calls Russia's census in occupied Crimea as attempt to undermine Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

14:57 15.10.2021
UNESCO presents report on further deterioration of human rights situation in Crimea – Foreign Ministry

UNESCO presents report on further deterioration of human rights situation in Crimea – Foreign Ministry

14:21 15.10.2021
Ukraine condemns Russia's carrying out census in Crimea – Foreign Ministry

Ukraine condemns Russia's carrying out census in Crimea – Foreign Ministry

12:51 13.10.2021
Ukraine expects from Russia clear answer on Putin's readiness to meet with Zelensky – MFA

Ukraine expects from Russia clear answer on Putin's readiness to meet with Zelensky – MFA

16:05 12.10.2021
Ukraine, EU consider it important to coordinate intl efforts for stability in Black Sea region – statement

Ukraine, EU consider it important to coordinate intl efforts for stability in Black Sea region – statement

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russia stops transit of coal from Kazakhstan to Ukraine

Fire in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra extinguished

Rada appoints Svyrydenko as First Dpty PM, Economy Minister

Rada agrees to appoint Reznikov as Defense Minister

Rada dismisses Liubchenko from post of First Dpty PM, Economy Minister

LATEST

Language ombudsman calls for renaming Severodonetsk, Yuzhnoukrainsk, Pervomaisk, number of other settlements

Crown Agents will buy COVID vaccine for Ukraine for EIB loan funds

Russia stops transit of coal from Kazakhstan to Ukraine

Fire in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra extinguished

U.S. Embassy calls on Ukrainian authorities to hold accountable all those behind attack on Handziuk

Rada appoints Svyrydenko as First Dpty PM, Economy Minister

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European, Eurasian Affairs arrives in Kyiv

Rada agrees to appoint Reznikov as Defense Minister

Meeting of Ukraine-U.S. Strategic Partnership Commission to be held on Nov 10 – Kuleba

Ukrainian-language audio guide launched at Prague Castle in Czech Republic – President's Office

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD