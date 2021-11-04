Kyiv protests in connection with Putin's next visit to temporarily occupied Crimea not coordinated with Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expresses a "strong protest" in connection with the next, uncoordinated with Ukraine, visit of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin to the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol.

The corresponding statement of the Foreign Ministry was made public on Thursday.

"This trip is taking place in spite of the repeated warnings of Ukraine. We consider this visit, as well as other trips of Russian officials to the temporarily occupied Crimean peninsula that have not been agreed with the Ukrainian side, as a gross violation by Russia of Ukraine's sovereignty, the norms of international law, resolutions of the UN General Assembly, Russia's obligations under treaties, the parties of which are Ukraine and the Russian Federation," the statement reads.

It notes that the Russian side must return to the fulfillment of its international legal obligations.

"The Russian Federation, as an occupying state, has the opportunity to demonstrate real concern for the residents of the temporarily occupied Crimea: to stop unprecedented human rights violations, in particular political repression, abductions and conflict to restore the territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders," the Foreign Ministry said.