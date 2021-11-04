Facts

12:53 04.11.2021

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European, Eurasian Affairs arrives in Kyiv

1 min read
U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European, Eurasian Affairs arrives in Kyiv

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried is on a visit to Kyiv, the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine has said.

"U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Dr. Karen Donfried is visiting Kyiv today to reaffirm our strategic partnership, the U.S. commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and cooperation to advance Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration," the embassy said on the page in Twitter on Thursday.

