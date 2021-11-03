Ukraine registers 23,393 new cases of COVID-19, 720 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine has registered 23,393 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 11,937 recoveries and 720 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry press service said on Wednesday.

"More than 18 million shots have been administered since the beginning of the vaccination campaign! Over the past day, November 2, Ukraine has registered 23,393 new cases of COVID-19 (including 1,406 children and 421 medical workers), while 310,439 people have been vaccinated for COVID-19, among them 229,100 persons who received their first shot and 81,339 persons who have completed their vaccination. In the past 24 hours, 5,935 persons have been hospitalized, 720 have died, and 111,937 have recovered," the ministry said on Telegram.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 2,979,086 coronavirus infections, including 2,466,674 recoveries and 69,447 deaths.

To date, 10,682,752 persons have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in Ukraine, including 10,682,750 who have received their first shot and 7,596,587 who have been fully vaccinated (among them two persons who received their first shot of the vaccine abroad). As many as 18,279,337 shots have been administered.