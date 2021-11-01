Reznikov tenders resignation

Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov has submitted his resignation letter.

"Member of the government, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine O. Y. Reznikov has filed a letter of resignation of his own free will in which he also thanked for the trust," representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk wrote on the Telegram channel.

It is noted that the corresponding statement was registered in the Parliament's Office. As reported in the media, Reznikov is a possible candidate for the appointment to the post of Minister of Defense of Ukraine. Candidacy of MP from the Servant of the People party Iryna Vereshchuk for the post of Minister of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories is being considered.