Facts

10:04 26.10.2021

Arakhamia about Danilov's statement regarding 'tough presidential republic': Such issues should be resolved exclusively through referendum

2 min read
Arakhamia about Danilov's statement regarding 'tough presidential republic': Such issues should be resolved exclusively through referendum

Issues regarding the change of the form of government in Ukraine should be resolved exclusively through the mechanisms of an all-Ukrainian referendum, but there is currently no corresponding discussion in society, head of the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia says.

"This is the personal position of Mr. Danilov. As far as I know, he did not agree on this with anyone. This is the same situation as with Mr. Arestovych, that he voices his personal opinion, but everyone is broadcasting this as the position of an official. And proceeding from this, we then have a discussion, for which we now have no place at all. That is my opinion: such issues should be resolved exclusively through the mechanisms of a referendum," Arakhamia said on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel on Monday evening, commenting on the statements of Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov about the need to introduce a "tough presidential republic".

At the same time, he said that today there is no need for this, since there is no "such a big discussion" in society, therefore "these are some words that do not have any campaign."

As reported, Danilov, in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, expressed an opinion about the need to introduce a "tough presidential republic" in Ukraine, because then "there is a responsible person who understands what he is doing for, why, and so on."

Tags: #danilov #arakhamia
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:45 16.10.2021
Ukraine's defense plan approves by NSDC is classified, it to be implemented in case of war – Danilov

Ukraine's defense plan approves by NSDC is classified, it to be implemented in case of war – Danilov

14:52 16.10.2021
NSDC approves strategy of Ukraine's biosafety, biosecurity – Danilov

NSDC approves strategy of Ukraine's biosafety, biosecurity – Danilov

14:08 16.10.2021
NSDC adopts Ukraine's info security strategy – Danilov

NSDC adopts Ukraine's info security strategy – Danilov

13:42 16.10.2021
NSDC approves Defense Plan of Ukraine – Danilov

NSDC approves Defense Plan of Ukraine – Danilov

12:53 05.10.2021
NSDC regular meeting to be on problems of smuggling, subsoil use – Danilov

NSDC regular meeting to be on problems of smuggling, subsoil use – Danilov

14:00 22.09.2021
Arakhamia says assassination attempt on Shefir may be a warning to president himself

Arakhamia says assassination attempt on Shefir may be a warning to president himself

12:43 18.09.2021
Pace of issuing Russian passports in occupied Donbas slows down - Danilov

Pace of issuing Russian passports in occupied Donbas slows down - Danilov

11:39 18.09.2021
NSDC supports increase in security and defense sector funding to 5.95% of GDP

NSDC supports increase in security and defense sector funding to 5.95% of GDP

10:56 13.09.2021
Ukraine should switch to Latin alphabet, English should become compulsory for learning from kindergarten – Danilov

Ukraine should switch to Latin alphabet, English should become compulsory for learning from kindergarten – Danilov

12:56 11.09.2021
NSDC Secretary Danilov sees couple of oligarchs in Ukraine's agrarian sector

NSDC Secretary Danilov sees couple of oligarchs in Ukraine's agrarian sector

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine records 19,120 new COVID-19 cases per day, 9,738 recovered, 734 died – ministry

Universities in five regions of Ukraine switch to distance learning - Education Ministry

EU disburses EUR 600 mln in Macro-Financial Assistance to Ukraine

Ukraine registers 14,634 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine records 23,229 new cases of COVID-19, 483 deaths per day

LATEST

Ukraine records 19,120 new COVID-19 cases per day, 9,738 recovered, 734 died – ministry

Widest spread of Delta strain revealed in Lviv, Ternopil - NSDC Secretary

Swiss FM to visit Ukraine on Oct 27-29

Firefly Aerospace to build moon lander by Sept 2023

Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas due to shelling by Russia-occupation forces – JFO HQ

Housing stock in Ukraine connected to heat supply by 45% on average, by 100% in two regions - Regional Development Ministry

Ukraine does not consider supplies of Johnson & Johnson vaccine - Kuzin

Universities in five regions of Ukraine switch to distance learning - Education Ministry

Stefanchuk intends to hold monthly 'European integration' day in parliament

EU disburses EUR 600 mln in Macro-Financial Assistance to Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD