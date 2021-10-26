Arakhamia about Danilov's statement regarding 'tough presidential republic': Such issues should be resolved exclusively through referendum

Issues regarding the change of the form of government in Ukraine should be resolved exclusively through the mechanisms of an all-Ukrainian referendum, but there is currently no corresponding discussion in society, head of the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia says.

"This is the personal position of Mr. Danilov. As far as I know, he did not agree on this with anyone. This is the same situation as with Mr. Arestovych, that he voices his personal opinion, but everyone is broadcasting this as the position of an official. And proceeding from this, we then have a discussion, for which we now have no place at all. That is my opinion: such issues should be resolved exclusively through the mechanisms of a referendum," Arakhamia said on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel on Monday evening, commenting on the statements of Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov about the need to introduce a "tough presidential republic".

At the same time, he said that today there is no need for this, since there is no "such a big discussion" in society, therefore "these are some words that do not have any campaign."

As reported, Danilov, in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, expressed an opinion about the need to introduce a "tough presidential republic" in Ukraine, because then "there is a responsible person who understands what he is doing for, why, and so on."