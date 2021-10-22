Facts

11:48 22.10.2021

Rada ratifies agreement with EBRD on development of logistics network, rural branches of Ukrposhta

The Verkhovna Rada on October 21 ratified the guarantee agreement "Development Project of JSC Ukrposhta: Logistic Network and Rural Branch" between Ukraine and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), according to the website of the parliament.

Relevant bill No. 0123 was supported on Thursday by 280 MPs with the required 226 votes.

The adopted document ratifies the guarantee agreement, according to which the EBRD will finance the project for the development of the logistics network and rural branches of Ukrposhta, providing EUR 63 million.

"Exactly a year ago, we signed a EUR 63 million loan agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, which will go to mobile branches, IT upgrades and robotic equipment for new sorting centers. And now, exactly one year later, the loan agreement was ratified by the Verkhovna Rada. I would like to thank the President's Office and 280 MPs for their support," Ukrposhta CEO Igor Smelyansky wrote on his Facebook page on Friday morning.

He also noted that this year the company managed to bring into operation most of the mobile branches and begin construction of sorting centers.

The implementation of the Rural Branch project is expected to ensure the renewal of the model of operation of post offices in villages with a population of less than 1,000 people.

As reported, the guarantee agreement "Development Project of JSC Ukrposhta: Logistic Network and Rural Branch" was signed between Ukraine and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in November 2020.

Tags: #ukrposhta #ebrd
Завантаження...
