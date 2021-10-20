Over 50% of Ukrainians believe Zelensky has offshore accounts abroad – poll

Some 56.9% of Ukrainians believe that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his business partners have offshore accounts abroad, according to the results of an all-Ukrainian public opinion poll conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) on October 15-18, 2021.

According to the study, 61.7% of Ukrainians know about the international investigation of Pandora Papers about offshore accounts, while 13.8% claim that they are sufficiently well informed, and 47.9% answer that they have just heard something, but do not know the details.

So, for 77.1% of respondents, it is unacceptable for senior government officials and leading politicians to own offshore accounts abroad. At the same time, 15.6% believe that there is nothing wrong with this.

According to the survey, regardless of whether the respondents knew about this investigation before the interview, 56.9% of respondents believe that Zelensky and his business partners have offshore accounts abroad, and businessman Ihor Kolomoisky allegedly withdrew funds from PrivatBank, including through the Kvartal 95 Studio. Some 22.6% of respondents do not believe in this.

The opinion poll was conducted by the method of computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI) on the basis of a random sample of mobile telephone numbers (random generation of telephone numbers and subsequent statistical weighting). In total, 1,200 respondents were interviewed living in all regions of Ukraine (except for the Autonomous Republic of Crimea).

The sample is representative of the adult population (aged 18 and over) in Ukraine. The sample does not include territories that are temporarily not controlled by the Ukrainian authorities - the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The statistical error of the sample (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.1) does not exceed 3.2% for indicators close to 50%, 2.7% for indicators close to 25%, 2.1% for indicators close to 12%, and 1.4% for indicators close to 5%.