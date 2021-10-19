EU Delegation urges Rada to adopt amendments to law on NABU

The Delegation of the European Union to Ukraine called on the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday to adopt amendments No.5459-1 to the law on the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).

"It is important that legal amendments No.5459-1 to the Law on NABU are adopted by the Verkhovna Rada today. It will safeguard the independence and effectiveness of NABU, crucial for achieving tangible results in the fight against high-level corruption. EU counts on the Verkhovna Rada's commitment to this fight," the delegation said on Twitter on Tuesday.