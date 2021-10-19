Facts

11:26 19.10.2021

EU Delegation urges Rada to adopt amendments to law on NABU

The Delegation of the European Union to Ukraine called on the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday to adopt amendments No.5459-1 to the law on the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).

"It is important that legal amendments No.5459-1 to the Law on NABU are adopted by the Verkhovna Rada today. It will safeguard the independence and effectiveness of NABU, crucial for achieving tangible results in the fight against high-level corruption. EU counts on the Verkhovna Rada's commitment to this fight," the delegation said on Twitter on Tuesday.

Tags: #eu #nabu
