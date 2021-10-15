Facts

14:21 15.10.2021

Ukraine condemns Russia's carrying out census in Crimea – Foreign Ministry

The Foreign Ministry of Ukraine condemns the conduct of a population census by Russia on the territory of the annexed Crimea and declares its right to use retaliation, the press service of the ministry reported.

"Ukraine condemns the conduct by the Russian Federation of the All-Russian population census in the territory of the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol. Conducting a census in the temporarily occupied territory is an unfriendly act in relation to our state, and we reserve the right to use retaliation," the diplomatic department emphasized.

The Foreign Ministry noted that such actions of the Russian Federation are directed against the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and are a continuation of attempts to legitimize the attempt to annex the annexed Crimea, spreading the effect of Russian legislation to its territory.

"We emphasize that in accordance with the provisions of UN General Assembly resolution 68/262, the so-called "referendum" in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, held by the Russian occupation administration on March 16, 2014, has no legal force and cannot become the basis for any changes in the status of the Crimean peninsula, in particular serving as a basis for reflecting the results of the population census in the occupied Crimea as part of the all-Russian census," the diplomatic department stressed.

It is also noted that the participants in the international Crimea Platform in the Joint Declaration once again confirmed the non-recognition of any change in the status of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol and are ready to resolutely oppose any unilateral attempts to change the international order based on the rule of law.

At the same time, the ministry noted that the basis for assessing the situation in Crimea can only be impartial and objective monitoring by international organizations, as well as human rights non-governmental organizations.

"We call on the international community to condemn the All-Russian population census carried out by Russia in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, not to recognize and not use its results," the ministry's press service summed up.

