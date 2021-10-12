Facts

11:10 12.10.2021

Supreme Court's head: judges resign due to fears about HCJ

2 min read
Supreme Court's head: judges resign due to fears about HCJ

Fears that the High Council of Justice (HCJ) will stop working have given rise to a tendency for judges to be dismissed, Head of the Supreme Court Valentuna Danishevska has said.

In an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine, answering a question about the trend in the dismissal of judges, Danishevska said: "Just out of fear that the High Council of Justice would stop its operation, an outflow of staff has begun. The judicial system lacked over 2,000 judges and now this figure is increasing. At the beginning of September, up to 30 judges per week were dismissed."

Danishevska said that, first of all, judges who are approaching the age limit for tenure are being dismissed, as "they risk not getting being able to resign if the HCJ stops working."

"The judges who are tired of these vicissitudes are also leaving. And these are the judges who have successfully passed the qualification assessment. The lack of a sufficient number of judges, the constantly increasing number of cases, indiscriminate criticism from the authorities, the media and the public are the reasons why judges are leave the judicial system," the Supreme Court's head said.

Danishevska said the judiciary does not deny the facts of specific violations by judges, but constant accusations against judges "make the judicial system vulnerable."

"In general, at times it seems that we do not see any interest both on the part of the authorities and the public in the judicial system being truly independent," the court's head said.

Danisheska also drew attention to the critical situation with the judges on Donbas contact line.

"The situation is difficult throughout the country. The system is already missing a third of judges. The fact that justice is not being carried out on the contact line (in eastern Ukraine) has made the situation more acute, as the need in those regions is more acute. At first, the premises were destroyed, now this problem has been solved and it is necessary to launch the work of the court, and the judge of this court no longer has powers [...]. Without the HCJ, we will not transfer the judge to Avdiyivka, because only HCJ has the authority to do this," the Supreme Court's head said.

Tags: #courts #danishevska
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:56 12.10.2021
Supreme Court's head: If there is political will, Rada can amend law on HCJ

Supreme Court's head: If there is political will, Rada can amend law on HCJ

09:40 12.10.2021
Appeal to Constitutional Court on unconstitutionality of law on appointing HCJ members does not mean reform halting – Supreme Court's head

Appeal to Constitutional Court on unconstitutionality of law on appointing HCJ members does not mean reform halting – Supreme Court's head

12:18 09.03.2021
Supreme Court head at congress of judges: there is 'fifth column' in judiciary, but we to get rid of it

Supreme Court head at congress of judges: there is 'fifth column' in judiciary, but we to get rid of it

15:05 23.02.2021
Supreme Court head: we look forward to dialogue on bill on transfer of cases from administrative courts

Supreme Court head: we look forward to dialogue on bill on transfer of cases from administrative courts

14:05 20.07.2020
Supreme Court Chief Justice criticizes Saakashvili's reform ideas as 'slogans without concrete proposals, no dialogue'

Supreme Court Chief Justice criticizes Saakashvili's reform ideas as 'slogans without concrete proposals, no dialogue'

18:32 18.07.2020
Article on judges' criminal liability for unjust decisions was actually used to put pressure on judges - Supreme Court head

Article on judges' criminal liability for unjust decisions was actually used to put pressure on judges - Supreme Court head

17:05 18.07.2020
Danishevska: I hope there will be no claims to legitimacy of Supreme Court after Constitutional Court's decision

Danishevska: I hope there will be no claims to legitimacy of Supreme Court after Constitutional Court's decision

17:04 18.07.2020
Pressure when considering PrivatBank case of Surkis brothers' deposits wasn't the only one to influence Supreme Court judges - Danishevska

Pressure when considering PrivatBank case of Surkis brothers' deposits wasn't the only one to influence Supreme Court judges - Danishevska

18:34 03.10.2019
Zelensky says manual control in courts must be eliminated, confidence in them must be restored

Zelensky says manual control in courts must be eliminated, confidence in them must be restored

14:24 06.05.2019
Court decisions regarding PrivatBank threatening cycle of monetary policy mitigation started by NBU

Court decisions regarding PrivatBank threatening cycle of monetary policy mitigation started by NBU

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine, EU call on Russia to assume its responsibility for conflict in Donbas, re-establish ceasefire, meet Minsk agreements commitments – joint statement

All participants to elections to Russian Duma in Crimea, Donbas should be sanctioned by EU – Zelensky

Ukraine, EU sign Common Aviation Area Agreement

Zelensky: Russia is side to conflict in Donbas, this to be stated in joint statement with EU

Supreme Court's head: If there is political will, Rada can amend law on HCJ

LATEST

Ukraine, EU to hold next round of cyber dialogue in Q2 2022

Ukraine, EU call on Russia to assume its responsibility for conflict in Donbas, re-establish ceasefire, meet Minsk agreements commitments – joint statement

All participants to elections to Russian Duma in Crimea, Donbas should be sanctioned by EU – Zelensky

Ukraine, EU sign Common Aviation Area Agreement

Zelensky: Russia is side to conflict in Donbas, this to be stated in joint statement with EU

Ukreximbank's board dismisses Metzger, appoints Yermakov as bank's board acting chair

At Fastiv-Zhytomyr railway crossing, combine enters passenger train, so locomotive, six carriages damaged

This parliament could become most reformatory in history, but mono-majority chooses lawlessness – MP Rudyk

EU sanctions 8 more Russians for 'undermining sovereignty of Ukraine'

Ukraine taking issue of countering anti-Semitism seriously – U.S. State Department Special Envoy

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD