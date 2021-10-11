Medvedchuk handed arrest warrant with alternative to post bail of UAH 1 bln – Kuzmin

An arrest warrant with an alternative to post a bail of UAH 1 billion has been handed over to Viktor Medvedchuk, MP of the Opposition Platform - For Life faction, who is under house arrest, his colleague in the faction Renat Kuzmin has said.

"Medvedchuk has just been handed an arrest warrant or an alternative to post a bail of UAH 1 billion. This is despite the fact that Medvedchuk is already under house arrest, he does not violate it, and according to the law, the court simply cannot change his measure of restraint to a more severe one," Kuzmin wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday.