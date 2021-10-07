MPs Zhelezniak, Leros withdraw their candidacies for speaker post

MPs Yaroslav Zhelezniak (Holos faction) and Geo Leros (non-factional) withdrew their candidatures for the post of Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada.

As Zhelezniak explained, he did not submit documents, because he does not see the point in his participation in the process of electing the speaker as a candidate. "You can consider my speech as a self-disqualification ... I really think that I will not suit you as the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, because I would have done what the previous head of the Verkhovna Rada did, - I would have observed the rules and so I saw that this is not very appreciated in this hall," he said.

In his turn, Leros also stressed that he sees no point in the upcoming vote, and therefore withdrew his candidacy, since "everything has been decided long ago in the President's Office." At the same time, he is convinced that the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada is "a position of a person who should be equidistant from all political forces and not interested in lobbying the interests of the President's Office."

As reported, on Thursday, after the recall of Dmytro Razumkov from the post of chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, the procedure for electing a new speaker began in parliament.

Factions and deputies have proposed five candidates for the post of speaker of the parliament. The Servant of the People faction delegated to this post incumbent first deputy speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk, Holos delegated Zhelezniak, European Solidarity - Yana Zinkevych, as well as a member of the EU faction Oleksiy Honcharenko proposed Leros for this post, and he in his turn put forward the candidacy of Honcharenko.