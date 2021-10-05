Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas four times per day, no casualties – JFO HQ

Over the past day, Russian-occupation forces in Donbas have violated the ceasefire four times, without losses. From the beginning of the current day on Tuesday, no ceasefire iolations have been recorded, the press center of the JFO headquarters said.

"Over the past day, on October 4, four ceasefire violations were recorded in the area of ​​the Joint Force Operation [...]. There are no casualties among the servicemen from the Joint Forces," the headquarters said in the morning report on Facebook page on Tuesday.

The enemy opened fire from hand-held and heavy-duty anti-tank grenade launchers, as well as from under-barrel grenade launchers near Lebedynske, and also fired twice from heavy machine guns, heavy anti-tank grenade launchers and small arms near Novotoshkivske.

In addition, in Luhansk region, an unmanned aerial vehicle, probably Orlan-10, was recorded crossing the contact line.

"As of 07.00 on October 5, no ceasefire violations were recorded," the JFO said in the report.