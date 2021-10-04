Facts

09:23 04.10.2021

Ukraine sees decline in COVID-19 morbidity levels

Ukraine sees decline in COVID-19 morbidity levels

Ukraine has registered 4,821 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 1,116 recoveries and 114 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry's press service said in a statement on Monday.

"Ukraine recorded 4,821 new cases of COVID-19, including 448 children and 50 medical workers, over the past day, October 3, 2021. In the past 24 hours, 2,092 persons were hospitalized, 114 died, and 1,116 recovered," the ministry said on Telegram.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 2,460,010 coronavirus infections, including 2,264,523 recoveries and 56,889 deaths.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
