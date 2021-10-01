Facts

11:54 01.10.2021

Ukrainian driver's license valid in UAE from Friday

A memorandum of understanding between the Ministries of Internal Affairs of Ukraine and the United Arab Emirates on mutual recognition and exchange of national driving licenses, signed in Abu Dhabi on February 14, entered into force on Friday, the website of the Ukrainian Internal Ministry reported.

"From now on, every citizen of Ukraine who moves to reside in the UAE will be able to convert their own national driver's license into the UAE's conformity according to a simplified procedure - without the need to re-pass the theoretical and practical exams. This simplification applies only to categories A and B. In addition, thanks to the agreements reached, Ukrainian citizens temporarily staying in the UAE can drive a car with a national driver's license without the need to obtain an additional international license," the message says.

Similar conditions will apply to UAE citizens who stay or reside in Ukraine.

The international agreement is the result of almost three years of well-coordinated work of specialists from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ukrainian Embassy in the UAE, the message says.

Tags: #driving_licenses #united_arab_emirates
Interfax-Ukraine
