Economy

09:50 15.02.2021

Ukraine, UAE sign memos, contracts worth over $3 bln – President's Office

2 min read
Ukraine, UAE sign memos, contracts worth over $3 bln – President's Office

Ukraine and the United Arab Emirates have signed memorandums and contracts worth $3 billion or more, the presidential press service said.

"As part of the official visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the United Arab Emirates, the Ukrainian delegation signed a number of memorandums and contracts totaling $3 billion or more," the press service said in the statement.

In particular, memorandums of understanding were signed between the State Property Fund of Ukraine and the Mubadala investment company. They are aimed at deepening cooperation in the development of promising investment projects and the participation of the Emirate side in the program of privatization of state-owned property in Ukraine.

"At all international meetings, I urge to invest in Ukraine. Our state has enormous potential: geopolitical position, natural resources, people of knowledge. Right now is the time to understand this potential and create a strong economy," Zelensky said.

He said that attracting investment is the key to Ukraine's economic growth. "The signing of a memorandum with the Mubadala investment company of the government of Abu Dhabi on intentions to invest in Ukraine is a very important step in opening the way for major investments in Ukraine from Western Asia," Zelensky said.

In addition, the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine signed a memorandum with INTELMAX Management Consulting, which provides for cooperation on the creation of a platform for the exchange of intellectual property based on the Fantom blockchain, which will provide increased security and transparency. It is also planned to introduce blockchain technologies into government processes and services.

The sides also signed documents in the defense sector, discussing the possibility of constructing joint factories outside Ukraine.

As the President's Office said, the possibility of opening a Ukrainian sovereign fund for joint investments is also being considered.

"Along with this, some 18 Ukrainian private companies, including Interpipe, Dragon Capital, DTEK, Unit City, EastOne, UMG, Ufuture, Fortior, signed memorandums with the Mubadala state investment fund," the President's Office said.

Tags: #memorandum #ukraine #united_arab_emirates
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:06 15.02.2021
Daily growth of COVID-19 morbidity down to 2,332 in Ukraine

Daily growth of COVID-19 morbidity down to 2,332 in Ukraine

17:45 13.02.2021
Health Ministry to conduct study on presence of antibodies to COVID-19 in Ukrainians - Liashko

Health Ministry to conduct study on presence of antibodies to COVID-19 in Ukrainians - Liashko

17:44 13.02.2021
Health Ministry to propose new resolution on quarantine restrictions - Liashko

Health Ministry to propose new resolution on quarantine restrictions - Liashko

14:48 13.02.2021
IMF recommendations to be taken into account in draft law on improving corporate governance in banks - NBU

IMF recommendations to be taken into account in draft law on improving corporate governance in banks - NBU

14:22 13.02.2021
IMF mission ends without making decision on stand-by program revision - head of IMF

IMF mission ends without making decision on stand-by program revision - head of IMF

13:05 13.02.2021
Ukraine to do everything to fulfill Minsk agreements on our part - Yermak

Ukraine to do everything to fulfill Minsk agreements on our part - Yermak

11:15 13.02.2021
Ukraine records 5,182 new cases of COVID-19 infection per day, 6,144 people recover - Stepanov

Ukraine records 5,182 new cases of COVID-19 infection per day, 6,144 people recover - Stepanov

17:02 12.02.2021
Ukraine to receive EUR 50 mln from EIB to buy vaccines, modern refrigeration equipment for vaccination centers – PM

Ukraine to receive EUR 50 mln from EIB to buy vaccines, modern refrigeration equipment for vaccination centers – PM

13:29 12.02.2021
Liashko: Ukraine preparing to produce vaccines, but it will take time

Liashko: Ukraine preparing to produce vaccines, but it will take time

13:01 12.02.2021
Ukraine plans to launch Sich satellite with SpaceX rocket in Dec - Deputy PM

Ukraine plans to launch Sich satellite with SpaceX rocket in Dec - Deputy PM

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Gazprom books extra transit capacities through Ukraine for March at same volume as for Feb

IMF recommendations to be taken into account in draft law on improving corporate governance in banks - NBU

IMF mission ends without making decision on stand-by program revision - head of IMF

Misen receives $47.1 mln of compensation from Ukrgazvydobuvannia in line with court ruling

Kernel asks AMCU for permission to buy CascadeAgro, 12 more farms of Khomutynnik

LATEST

Gazprom books extra transit capacities through Ukraine for March at same volume as for Feb

Both sides need to find compromises in common interests – Mylovanov

IMF mission ends without making decision on Stand-By Arrangement review

Both sides need to find compromises in common interests - Mylovanov

DTEK intends to launch first green hydrogen pilot projects by late 2021

Naftogaz cuts salaries of supervisory board members by 52% in 2020

Misen receives $47.1 mln of compensation from Ukrgazvydobuvannia in line with court ruling

'Green' bonds for payment to RES will be issued under state guarantees – Energy Minister

European Commission to scale up technical assistance program for Ukraine by EUR 800,000 in cooperation on critical raw materials

Green bonds to pay to RES generation could total up to UAH 24 bln – Energy Minister

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD