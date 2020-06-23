One of world's largest investment funds Mubadala interested in seven Ukrainian enterprises – Kuleba

The Foreign Ministry of Ukraine and the State Property Fund of Ukraine held a constituent meeting with the investment fund Mubadala (the United Arab Emirates) and discussed its participation in large privatization and interest in seven Ukrainian enterprises from the investment list, the press service of the ministry has said.

"The Foreign Ministry and our embassy in the United Arab Emirates are working to attract investment in Ukraine. I am very pleased that Mubadala fund is interested in participating in the large privatization in Ukraine. This is a good signal that powerful world players see a great potential of Ukraine, and they want to invest. In addition, the participation of large investment funds makes the process of large privatization more competitive," Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said.

Representatives of one of the largest investment funds in the world were interested in participating in the tender for seven Ukrainian enterprises, including United Mining and Chemical Company, Centrenergo and a number of regional energy companies.

Participants in the meeting discussed the stage of project preparation and operational issues. In particular, they agreed with the assistance of the Foreign Ministry and the Embassy of Ukraine in the United Arab Emirates to establish communications at the operational level between the representatives of Mubadala and the State Property Fund of Ukraine.

If the borders between Ukraine and the UAE open, in July a commission of the fund may visit Ukraine to see and evaluate the attractiveness of the facilities.

The Foreign Ministry reported that the international investment fund Mubadala (Abu Dhabi, the UAE) is one of the largest investment funds in the world, which owns assets worth more than $850 billion.