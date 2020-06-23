Economy

11:08 23.06.2020

One of world's largest investment funds Mubadala interested in seven Ukrainian enterprises – Kuleba

2 min read
One of world's largest investment funds Mubadala interested in seven Ukrainian enterprises – Kuleba

The Foreign Ministry of Ukraine and the State Property Fund of Ukraine held a constituent meeting with the investment fund Mubadala (the United Arab Emirates) and discussed its participation in large privatization and interest in seven Ukrainian enterprises from the investment list, the press service of the ministry has said.

"The Foreign Ministry and our embassy in the United Arab Emirates are working to attract investment in Ukraine. I am very pleased that Mubadala fund is interested in participating in the large privatization in Ukraine. This is a good signal that powerful world players see a great potential of Ukraine, and they want to invest. In addition, the participation of large investment funds makes the process of large privatization more competitive," Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said.

Representatives of one of the largest investment funds in the world were interested in participating in the tender for seven Ukrainian enterprises, including United Mining and Chemical Company, Centrenergo and a number of regional energy companies.

Participants in the meeting discussed the stage of project preparation and operational issues. In particular, they agreed with the assistance of the Foreign Ministry and the Embassy of Ukraine in the United Arab Emirates to establish communications at the operational level between the representatives of Mubadala and the State Property Fund of Ukraine.

If the borders between Ukraine and the UAE open, in July a commission of the fund may visit Ukraine to see and evaluate the attractiveness of the facilities.

The Foreign Ministry reported that the international investment fund Mubadala (Abu Dhabi, the UAE) is one of the largest investment funds in the world, which owns assets worth more than $850 billion.

Tags: #kuleba #privatization #united_arab_emirates
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:47 19.06.2020
EU leaders take political decision to extend economic sanctions against Russia – FM

EU leaders take political decision to extend economic sanctions against Russia – FM

18:21 12.06.2020
Ukraine becomes participant of NATO's Enhanced Opportunities Partnership

Ukraine becomes participant of NATO's Enhanced Opportunities Partnership

14:23 02.06.2020
Foreign chiefs of Normandy Four to start talks soon

Foreign chiefs of Normandy Four to start talks soon

10:16 02.06.2020
Ukraine not intending to help Russia to deal with its challenges as occupying state – FM Kuleba on water supplies to Crimea

Ukraine not intending to help Russia to deal with its challenges as occupying state – FM Kuleba on water supplies to Crimea

15:53 29.05.2020
Ukraine counts on resumption of full-fledged Hungary's support in NATO – Kuleba

Ukraine counts on resumption of full-fledged Hungary's support in NATO – Kuleba

11:52 26.05.2020
All eyes on Africa during Council of Exporters and Investors under Foreign Ministry of Ukraine – Kuleba

All eyes on Africa during Council of Exporters and Investors under Foreign Ministry of Ukraine – Kuleba

18:15 23.05.2020
Ukraine could share its knowledge, experience with partners to counter cyber attacks – Kuleba

Ukraine could share its knowledge, experience with partners to counter cyber attacks – Kuleba

12:04 20.05.2020
Dnipro Hotel to become first 'big privatization' target after coronavirus crisis – Zelensky

Dnipro Hotel to become first 'big privatization' target after coronavirus crisis – Zelensky

17:40 19.05.2020
Kuleba, Yermak to visit Berlin on June 2 – source

Kuleba, Yermak to visit Berlin on June 2 – source

15:00 19.05.2020
Kuleba invites ACC, EBA to develop trade, attract investments together with Foreign Ministry

Kuleba invites ACC, EBA to develop trade, attract investments together with Foreign Ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Decline of industrial production in Ukraine slows to 12.2% in May – statistics

Deputy President's Office Zhovkva becomes 'investment nanny' for Black Iron in Ukraine – company

Zelensky signs law on national forest inventory

Fall in real GDP in 2020 may exceed 5% – NBU

Naftogaz will raise price of gas for industry by 9.7% in July

LATEST

Energy ministry has not yet reached agreements with Centrenergo on payments to coalmines for supplied coal – minister

Decline of industrial production in Ukraine slows to 12.2% in May – statistics

Zelensky creates coordination council to implement Big Construction project

Deputy President's Office Zhovkva becomes 'investment nanny' for Black Iron in Ukraine – company

Zelensky signs law on national forest inventory

Saakashvili discusses with Ukrzaliznytsia Supervisory Board plan for reforming railway industry

Fall in real GDP in 2020 may exceed 5% – NBU

Industrialists ask to cancel introduction from July 1 of new Ukrzaliznytsia contract on cargo traffic criticized by business, AMC

Black Sea Trade and Development Bank will finance projects of Ukrgasbank, Galnaftogaz and Metinvest

Naftogaz will raise price of gas for industry by 9.7% in July

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD